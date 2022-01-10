Former Michigan House speaker accused of sexual assault by sister-in-law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David K. Li
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The sister-in-law of a former, high-ranking Republican leader in Michigan accused the lawmaker of sexually assaulting her for years when she was an underaged teen, officials said Monday.

Lee Chatfield, 33, who served as speaker of the state House of Representatives in 2019 and 2020, denies any criminal wrongdoing and instead admits to extramarital — but consensual — sex with the accuser, defense attorney Mary Chartier said.

"Mr. Chatfield is innocent of the false rape claims made against him," Chartier said in statement to NBC News. "He had affairs while he was married, including a sexual relationship with the woman who is now claiming she was raped."

Chartier said this "affair lasted for years, but they were both consenting adults over 18," adding that "this woman regularly contacted Mr. Chatfield to initiate sexual encounters, and she took steps to hide the affair from others, including her husband."

"Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made. It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together," Chartier added.

The age of consent in Michigan is 16 and Rebekah Chatfield told Bridge Michigan that the abuse happened when she was underage.

Rebekah Chatfield, 26, is now married to the former lawmaker's younger brother Aaron Chatfield.

“He destroyed me, and has controlled my life since I was 15-16, the past 10-11 years,” she told the non-profit news outfit.

“And I know the only way to get justice for this is to come forward and to file a criminal (complaint) against him.”

Rebekah Chatfield's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday by NBC News.

When asked about Rebekah Chatfield's allegations, Lansing police confirmed they "received a sexual assault complaint from" a 26-year-old woman in December and "immediately began an investigation," Lansing police spokesman Robert Merritt said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

"Lansing Police Detectives are currently coordinating with Michigan State Police for accusations in jurisdictions outside the city of Lansing," Merritt added.

Chatfield represented the 107th House District in Northern Michigan, which included Chippewa, Emmet and Mackinac Counties.

Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk confirmed his agency is looking into a sexual assault complaint out of its Seventh District, which includes Chatfield's old district.

"The Lansing Police Department referred a complaint to MSP investigators in our Seventh District (Northern Michigan) last week, and it is under review. We have no further information to share on this matter at this time," Lt. Oleksyk said in a statement to NBC News, when asked about Rebekah Chatfield’s allegations.

Before Chatfield was forced out of office due to term limits, he was one of the state GOP's rising stars after assuming the speakership at age 30, the youngest person to hold that seat for more than 100 years.

This investigation prompted Michigan House of Representative attorneys to tell all members to preserve any communications with Chatfield.

Gideon D’Assandro, spokesman for current House Speaker Jason Wentworth, said the chamber is cooperating with police.

"Yes, the House has reached out to the Michigan State Police and the Lansing PD to offer assistance and coordination with their investigations," D’Assandro said. "In order to help them with their work, the speaker ordered a litigation hold."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lee Chatfield's Sister-In-Law Accuses the Ex-Michigan House Speaker of Sexually Abusing Her For Years

    A sister-in-law of Lee Chatfield has been identified as the woman who has accused the ex-Michigan House Speaker of sexually abusing her for years.

  • House speaker orders lawmakers, staff to retain records in light of Chatfield allegations

    The request comes one day after former House Speaker Lee Chatfield's sister-in-law accused the ex-lawmaker of sexually assaulting inside the state Capitol.

  • Clay Aiken Running for Congress in North Carolina

    The American Idol star has begun his second bid for Congress, this time in hopes of replacing Democratic Rep. David E. Price. Clay Aiken Running for Congress in North Carolina Carys Anderson

  • Symone Sanders to join MSNBC following Harris administration departure

    Democratic political strategist Symone Sanders will be joining the cast of pundits at MSNBC in the next few months. MSNBC […] The post Symone Sanders to join MSNBC following Harris administration departure appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cardinals to face Rams in wild card round as NFC playoff matchups set

    The Cardinals, after losing the division to the Rams, will face them in the first round of the playoffs on the road.

  • Framingham man accused of stabbing pregnant woman will remain held

    A Framingham man accused of stabbing a pregnant co-worker at a Hopkinton business was ordered held without bail as a danger to the public

  • This Is How Kanye West Really Feels About New Romance With Julia Fox

    Kanye West and actress Julia Fox's new romance has seemed to move very fast over the last couple weeks, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that it's not serious.

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis — What to watch at JPM22 — Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge.Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.Politics: Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal — AOC tests positive for COVID-19 — City near Beijing COVID testing all 14M residents ahe

  • Indonesia approves five COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots

    Indonesian authorities on Monday granted emergency authorization for the use of five different COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots that will prioritize vulnerable groups. Penny Lukito, head of Indonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, said Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Zifivax vaccines would be distributed as a third vaccine shot in the country. Lukito added there are several additional vaccines that are currently in the process of clinical trials to obtain emergency use permits.

  • Giants’ 2022 opponents officially set

    The 2022 opponents of the New York Giants have been officially set and there are a handful of interesting matchups.

  • Elderly Asian man dies 8 months after being stomped in the head while collecting cans in NYC

    An elderly Asian man viciously assaulted in New York City last April succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 31, police announced on Saturday. Yao Pan Ma, 61, had fought for his life at the hospital since the incident, which is now being investigated as a homicide, according to NBC News. Ma, a Chinese immigrant, was collecting cans along East 125th Street and Third Avenue when a male assailant hit him from behind and knocked him to the ground on April 23, 2021.

  • Ben Affleck worries about how public perception of him might affect his children: 'That's really tough'

    Ben Affleck didn't pay attention to how he was portrayed in the media until his kids got older.

  • Parrot, a tool for digitizing Mexico’s restaurants, takes in $9.5M

    Roberto Cebrián and David Villarreal both had experience working with restaurants in Mexico and recognized that many restaurants were not prepared to change their operations quickly, so they jumped on the opportunity to help them. “There are a bunch of food tech solutions in Latin American and U.S., but it ended up turning the operations in both the front and back of the house into a mess,” Cebrián said. With an eye on reversing that trend, they created Monterrey-based Parrot in April 2020, and in 2021 launched with ParrotConnect, its point-of-sale software for restaurants enabling them to digitize and take advantage of the home delivery boom to accelerate growth.

  • Arctic blast brings wind-chill alerts to northern U.S

    Arctic air blasting across the northern tier of the United States gripped parts of the High Plains, the Upper Midwest and New England on Monday, with wind-chill alerts posted from Montana to Maine, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. The frigid air mass, ushered in behind a cold front sweeping over the East Coast into the Atlantic, was expected to bring a combination of icy temperatures and winds that make it feel as cold as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) in some places, the weather service said. Such dangerously low wind-chill factors can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the NWS warned.

  • Robert Durst, New York real estate heir convicted of murder, dead at 78

    Durst was convicted in September 2021 of murdering his friend and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

  • 'I will shoot up the school': Surprise Police arrest teen accused of posting threats to social media

    According to Sgt. Tommy Hale, police on Jan. 10 arrested the 14-year-old West Point Elementary School student "after a criminal investigation revealed the student had posted threatening messages to a social media account."

  • Taco Bell employee fatally shot in Los Angeles drive-thru after refusing a counterfeit bill, police say

    A Taco Bell employee in Los Angeles was fatally shot Saturday night while working at the drive-thru window after refusing a customer’s counterfeit money,

  • Convicted killer Robert Durst dead at 78

    Convicted murderer and real estate heir Robert Durst died in prison at the age of 78, his lawyer's office said on Monday. His death comes just months after Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, a long-delayed punishment for a man who largely evaded the law for nearly 40 years.A multimillionaire whose grandfather founded one of New York City's premier real estate companies, Durst was also long a suspect but never charged in the disappearance of his first wife Kathleen McCormack Durst, who went missing in New York in 1982.But he was never charged until last November when a grand jury indicted him for her murder.Evidence from the Berman trial indicated she helped provide Durst with a false alibi in McCormack's disappearance. Prosecutors alleged that Durst killed Berman - shooting her in the back of the head - because he feared she would reveal what she knew to authorities.Prosecutors say he also killed his neighbor Morris Black in Galveston, Texas in 2001, because Black discovered his identity at a time when Durst was hiding from the law, sometimes disguising himself as a mute woman.But a Galveston jury acquitted Durst, who said he acted in self-defense when he shot Black - Durst even admitted to dismembering Black’s body and dumping it in Galveston Bay before fleeing.Recently, Durst had been in poor health and – according to media reports - was hospitalized in the fall with COVID-19.Durst was found guilty six years after his apparent confession to multiple killings in the HBO television documentary series “The Jinx.” in which he was caught on a hot microphone in the bathroom saying to himself, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

  • Connecticut high school hockey player's death from game injury ruled an accident

    The death of a Connecticut high school hockey player after a collision during a game last week was ruled an accident, according to the state's medical examiner.

  • Health care workers are panicked as desperate hospitals ask infected staff to return

    While most health workers are vaccinated, many are still falling sick, exacerbating a staff shortage as more Americans seek hospital care.