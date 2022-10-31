Former Michigan officer to stand trial for killing of Patrick Lyoya

The white former Michigan police officer who shot unarmed Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head earlier this year will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ordered Monday.

A jury will determine whether the deadly force then-officer Christopher Schurr used against Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from Congo, was necessary, according to an opinion from Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub.

Schurr, who worked with the Grand Rapids Police Department for seven years, faces the second-degree murder charge after shooting Lyoya while trying to arrest him after a traffic stop in April.

Footage of the incident from Schurr’s body camera, a home surveillance camera and a bystander’s cellphone helped Lyoya’s death garner national attention and prompted protests against racism and violence in policing.

The union representing officers at Schurr’s former workplace defended the shooting, arguing that officers have the right to defend themselves, and the ex-officer’s legal team has argued that he was justified in using force during the struggle.

“Applying the probable cause standard, there is at least some evidence from which a

person of average intelligence could conclude that defendant’s shooting of Lyoya in the back of

the head was not reasonably necessary to prevent his escape,” Ayoub wrote in the Monday memo, noting that Lyoya was not in a position of active escape or flight when the shot was fired.

“A reasonable juror could find a lack of necessity for deadly force strictly for the purpose of preventing escape,” Ayoub wrote. The judge found probable cause to support the charge and order the trial, but a jury will decide the rest of the case.

