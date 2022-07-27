Former Middle Georgia Regional Commission employee indicted in $30,000 theft

A Middle Georgia government employee was indicted Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 through her job, officials said.

Selentria Kendrick was indicted for theft on Tuesday, according a release from Attorney General Chris Carr.

“Government employees are entrusted to fulfill their duties honestly and ethically, and those who do not will be held responsible,” Carr said.

Kendrick, an employee of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, reportedly stole the money from January of 2016 to October of 2019. The exact amount she stole wasn’t disclosed in the indictment.

“With our Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit, we will continue to vigorously pursue any individual who uses their publicly-funded position to steal taxpayer dollars,” Carr said. “Theft of this money will not be tolerated, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”

Kendrick could face anywhere from two to 20 years in prison, according to the release.