Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims

A former Maryland teacher allegedly engaged in sex acts with an underage middle school student, according to police, who said there could be more victims.

Melissa Marie Curtis, who's now 31, was a teacher in Montgomery Village Middle School in Montgomery County, Maryland, when the alleged abuse happened in 2015, according to police.

It allegedly continued for "several months" when Curtis was 22, police said.

The victim, who's now an adult, came forward in early October, which sparked an investigation into the former teacher.

Melissa Curtis was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Police didn't release details of the alleged sexual abuse, but detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Curtis was employed by the Montgomery School District for two years, according to police. She also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School.

All the incidents took place within Montgomery County, according to law enforcement.

The district didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A warrant for Curtis' arrest was issued on Oct. 31 on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

She turned herself in on Tuesday morning.

Detectives encourage potential victims to call 240-773-5400.





