Former Middlesex College coach’s sexual assault conviction, 52-year sentence overturned

A state appellate court has overturned the conviction of a former Dunellen and North Plainfield recreation director and former Middlesex College men's basketball coach on sexual assault and other criminal charges involving several young men because he was "deprived of a fair trial."

Christopher Tarver, 50, was sentenced to 52 years in state prison by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Colleen Flynn after a jury in 2018 found him guilty on 20 charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, official misconduct and possession of child pornography.

After the verdict, Tarver pleaded guilty to another charge of child endangerment and three more charges of official misconduct.

The appellate court, in a 47-page decision, ordered a new trial for Tarver.

What occurred

The conviction was overturned because the guilty verdicts on the eight child endangerment charges were based on acts committed in 2010 and 2011 when the juvenile was 16 and 17 years old, and the law at that time defined a child as anyone under 16.

In 2013, the definition of a child was raised to 18 years old. The charges were brought against Tarver in 2014.

The "improper" charges of child endangerment, the court wrote, "substantially prejudiced (Tarver) and deprived him of a fair trial as to the remaining charges of which he was convicted."

Because Tarver pleaded guilty after the jury delivered its verdict, Tarver could also move to have those guilty pleas withdrawn, the court ruled.

In addition, the appellate court ruled that the judge should not have allowed testimony from the juvenile's girlfriend and testimony about other "bad acts," including giving alcohol and marijuana to juveniles, that Tarver was never charged with.

“The (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) presented a significant amount of inflammatory evidence, including a substantial number of uncharged bad acts to prove the other allegations against (Tarver)," the court wrote. "The evidence was highly prejudicial."

"These areas should not be repeated on retrial," the court wrote.

How we got here

The investigation into Tarver began when one of the teens, now an adult, who was a member of the Monmouth Power Sports Club, which was a traveling basketball team, notified authorities. Tarver had served as the coach and executive director of the team since 1995.

Tarver started working as the Dunellen recreation director in 2004 but was suspended after his 2014 arrest.

He also worked as a men's basketball coach at Middlesex College from October 2006 to March 2014 and became the college's head basketball coach in June 2010.

During the five-week trial, Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Shevlin presented testimony that on various dates between June 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2011, when Tarver was a coach and recreation director, he engaged in multiple sexual acts with minors in Edison, Dunellen and Atlantic City.

Tarver was also charged with possession of child pornography at his home in Jackson during the execution of a search warrant.

During the trial, the juvenile's girlfriend testified that he had told her that Tarver had engaged in inappropriate conduct with him during a basketball tournament in 2011. But the juvenile did not tell his girlfriend about the incident until 2013.

The appellate court noted "that there was more than enough admissible evidence," including text messages between Tarver and the juvenile and the juvenile's testimony about other acts of abuse in New Jersey, to prove the charges.

That evidence, the court decided, "amounted to unnecessary piling on of bad acts" for which Tarver was not charged.

The appellate court also pointed to testimony by a former basketball player at Middlesex that he left the team because of inappropriate text messages Tarver had sent him.

In addition, the court ruled that the judge should not have allowed trial testimony about Tarver's actions with other minors, including providing alcohol or marijuana to travel team members during a 2010 college trip, a 2010 Mets game, three basketball tournaments in Orlando, two basketball games and a trip to the juvenile's boarding school.

There also was testimony about Tarver interacting with the juvenile's friends, including a message in which one of them talked about giving the coach oral sex.

All that testimony, the court ruled, should not have been allowed in the trial.

