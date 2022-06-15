Former Midland Valley coach pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Jun. 15—A former Midland Valley High School coach has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ben Kesselring, a former Midland Valley volleyball coach, was sentenced to 10 years with 12 month served and four years suspended on Monday, June 13. He is also required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings twice per month and to register as a sex offender.

One count of first-degree assault and battery was dismissed as part of the plea.

He was accused of inappropriately touching and biting a 12-year-old victim while he was intoxicated on Jan. 4, 2020.

Kesselring was fired from his job at Midland Valley on Jan. 5, 2020. Prior to his arrest, he had coached volleyball for 14 years at the school.