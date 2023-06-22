Ex-deputy charged with voyeurism for taking picture of woman using bathroom, SC cops say

A former Midlands deputy was arrested for a crime that happened when he was a law enforcement officer, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 44-year-old Shawn Carnes with voyeurism Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. This the first offense for the Newberry resident on the sex/voyeurism, (violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films) charge, Newberry County Court records show.

On Feb. 23, Carnes used a cellphone to take a picture through a hole in a wall into a bathroom that a woman was using at the Downtown Fitness Compound in Newberry, according to an arrest warrant.

Carnes was still a member of the sheriff’s office, but was off duty when the incident happened, according to the release.

After receiving an official complaint, the sheriff’s office asked SLED to investigate the incident.

The sheriff’s office said that Carnes was suspended and on leave when “he left as an employee.” Information about why Carnes was suspended, and if it was connected to the eventual voyeurism charge, was not available. Carnes was “terminated,” according to SLED.

Carnes was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center Wednesday, and was released the same day after a $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set, jail records show.

If convicted on the misdemeanor charge, Carnes faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a $500 fine, according to South Carolina law.