Former Milford 2nd grade teacher pleads guilty to possessing child porn

WORCESTER — A former Milford second-grade teacher pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to possession of child pornography, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Vincent Kiejzo, 36, pleaded to one count of possession of child pornography. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

Kiejzo was arrested in September 2020 and indicted by a federal grand jury October 2020.

A search of Kiejzo's Milford home in September 2020 uncovered a USB driver plugged into a television in his bedroom, according to Levy's office. The drive reportedly contained links to websites dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Levy's office said over 6,000 images of child pornography were discovered on the drive, including some that involved infants.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Vincent Kiejzo, former Milford teacher, pleads guilty to child porn