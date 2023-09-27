Former Milford youth football officer, accused of stealing thousands, needs new attorney

MILFORD — The former Milford Youth Football & Cheer treasurer accused of stealing $280,000 from the organization has parted ways with his attorney, and needs a new lawyer.

The news comes as Greg Pearl was supposed to be in Worcester Superior Court on Tuesday to select a date for his trial.

Pearl's now-former attorney, Vincent Ricciardi of Worcester, did not comment on the reason for the split, but confirmed Tuesday morning that Pearl was no longer a client.

"I no longer represent Mr. Pearl," Ricciardi wrote in an email. "I will not comment on his pending case."

'Maintains his innocence': Milford Youth Football & Cheer official arraigned on charges he took $280K

Ricciardi was at least Pearl's second attorney. Pearl was represented by Peter Ettenberg during his February 2021 arraignment in superior court.

Pearl is charged with larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme and false entries in corporate books.

2019 civil lawsuit leads to police investigation

Authorities said Pearl was Milford Youth Football & Cheer's treasurer between 2013 and 2018.

In April 2019, the organization filed a civil lawsuit against Pearl and former Milford Youth Football & Cheer President Marin Dolin in regards to mismanagement of funds. The Milford Police Department then began an investigation, discovering alleged thefts by Pearl.

Many thousands missing: Grand jury indicts former treasurer of Milford Youth Football & Cheer

Both Pearl and Dolan denied the civil allegations. Dolan filed a defamation case against the organization. The status of the civil case and the defamation cases are not known.

Pearl is now due back in superior court on Oct. 10 for the appearance or appointment of a new attorney.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Man accused of taking $280K from Milford Youth Football needs attorney