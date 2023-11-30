Former Millsboro cop who OD'd on duty avoids prison with guilty plea and diversion program

A former Millsboro Police sergeant who tampered with and used drugs stored in his department's evidence locker said on Thursday he felt "regret and shame" shortly before entering a diversion program and a guilty plea that keeps him out of prison.

Matthew Dufour told Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz his regret and shame comes from letting down his former fellow Millsboro officers, who took the fallout from his actions that included overdosing while inside his marked police vehicle earlier this year. The 35-year-old man said his actions did not represent the Millsboro Police Department, several of whom sat in the courtroom.

"I hope they can accept my apology," Dufour said.

Dufour, who was indicted on 10 charges in May, on Thursday pleaded guilty to official misconduct, using a false instrument to file and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The four counts got him three years in prison, but following the recommendation from his attorney, Christopher Hutchison, and state prosecutors, the judge sentenced Dufour to one year probation for each crime which will be served at the same time.

Dufour, an Army veteran, also admitted to tampering with public records and used that to enter into Veterans Treatment Court — a diversion program that will dismiss the felony charge if he successfully completes the program.

After losing his law enforcement job of which he'd served about 10 years at, Dufour told the judge he started contracting business to help support his wife and three children.

While sounding remorseful for his actions, Dufour said he is thankful he was found after overdosing and for the responders who helped him survive.

"I will be better for this," he said.

'Betraying his oath'

Dufour was found unresponsive inside his marked police vehicle "exhibiting signs of a drug overdose" on the morning of Feb. 19, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.

He was given the opioid-reversing spray naloxone before being transported to a hospital for treatment. A blood test later showed he had fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine in his system, according to the DOJ.

More: Millsboro officer charged with using drugs from department's evidence locker

Soon after, Millsboro police began investigating and enlisted the help of Delaware State Police. Through the agency's investigation, they found that Dufour, who worked as an evidence technician, "had deliberately mishandled drug evidence set for destruction on as many as 13 occasions," the state justice department said.

The investigation included a complete audit of all drug evidence in Millsboro's custody.

In one instance, the justice department said, Dufour removed cocaine from an evidence envelope and then, in order to hide what he'd done, replaced it with suspected cocaine from a separate case's envelope. He then forged another Millsboro officer's initials without his permission, the justice department said.

Dufour also logged accompanying false entries into a law enforcement information system. Prosecutors believe he did this between Nov. 2022 until he was found in February.

The justice department said while Dufour only tampered with evidence on closed cases that were set for destruction, "the potential shadow that Dufour's misconduct cast on drug evidence that he could have accessed led prosecutors in March to drop several pending criminal cases in accordance with their ethical and constitutional responsibilities."

Hutchison, Dufour's attorney, said his client should have asked for help sooner but had been in denial causing him to cross lines that cost him his job and the trust people have on law enforcement.

"Not only did he betray his oath," Hutchison said in explaining his client's actions, "he betrayed the people he worked with."

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: No prison for ex-Millsboro cop who took drugs from police department