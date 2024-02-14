Former Milwaukee bookkeeper gets nearly 3 years for embezzling $650K from employer. What did she spend it on?

A former bookkeeper from Milwaukee is headed to federal prison for nearly three years after being convicted on wire fraud and tax offenses.

Emilee K. Rueda, 42, was the office manager and in-house bookkeeper at a small business. Prosecutors alleged she made more than $650,000 in unauthorized expenditures on antique jewelry, lifelike dolls, trinkets and other items with intent to resell many of them.

She was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller to 33 months imprisonment.

The purchases were made between September 2018 and February 2020, Gregory J. Haanstad, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said in a statement Wednesday.

Rueda made false entries into the business’ books to hide the theft, authorities said. The scheme was discovered only after an employee’s paycheck bounced, Haanstad said. Rueda also filed false tax returns hiding this illegal income from the IRS, prosecutors said.

“The sentence imposed in this case reflects the substantial financial loss caused by the defendant’s fraud, the harm to all taxpayers caused by her filing of false tax returns, and the sense of betrayal felt by the victim company and its owners, who had trusted and supported the defendant,” Haanstad said in his statement.

The case was investigated by IRS-CI and the West Milwaukee Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Farris Martini.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Milwaukee bookkeeper embezzled $650K from employer. What did she spend it on?