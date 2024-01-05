Former Milwaukee cop convicted in 2022 in-custody death of Keishon Thomas

Keishon D. Thomas, 20, of Milwaukee.

Prosecutors have secured at least one conviction after two Milwaukee police officers were charged in the 2022 in-custody death of Keishon D. Thomas.

Donald W. Krueger on Thursday pleaded no contest to a felony charge of misconduct in public office in exchange for the dismissal of another felony — abuse of residents of a penal facility.

“No contest” is a plea that allows a defendant to accept conviction without admitting guilt. Krueger faces up to three years and six months in prison and fines up to $10,000. He has a sentencing hearing before Milwaukee County Judge Kori Ashley on March 11.

Krueger, 50, served 25 years in the Milwaukee Police Department and retired in November 2022, three months before he was criminally charged in Thomas’ death, along with Marco A. Lopez, 41.

An attorney for Krueger didn't immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Lopez, who served 12 years for the Police Department and has been on full suspension for nearly two years, has been charged with a felony count of misconduct in public office. He also appeared before Ashley on Thursday but didn't change his plea of not guilty.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11 and a jury trial is set for Feb. 19-23.

In February 2022, Thomas, 20, of Milwaukee was pulled over by police on the city’s north side and arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant. He spent at least 16 hours in police custody before being found unresponsive in his holding cell.

An autopsy showed Thomas died of acute mixed drug intoxication. He was remembered as a happy and outgoing caretaker to a large family.

Benjamin Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney, is representing Thomas' family. He did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

According to the criminal complaint which drew on video evidence, Thomas admitted to Krueger during his booking process that he ingested various narcotics. He told the officer he didn't want to go to the hospital but was throwing up, dry heaving and sweating.

Krueger said he would call an ambulance but never did, the complaint said. He instead placed Thomas in a holding cell.

Lopez took over for Krueger after his shift ended. Lopez was required to make visible cell checks every 15 minutes but missed 10 checks over a nearly six-hour period. He spent that time on his cell phone, watching something on his computer and painting, the complaint said.

After Lopez’s shift finished, another officer took over and found Thomas in need of medical assistance.

In 2021, Krueger was paid about $91,300 and Lopez was paid about $86,000, according to city salary records.

