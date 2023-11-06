Former Milwaukee cop Michael Mattioli goes to trial on homicide charge

After years of delays and legal challenges, the homicide trial of former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli is set to start Monday. Jury selection is expected to begin that day.

Mattioli was off-duty when he and Joel Acevedo got into an argument at Mattioli's home. The pair, along with two other people, had spent the previous night partying together.

Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo into a chokehold during the fight, and Acevedo died six days later.

Protestors were stopped by police at the intersection of Miller Park Way and National Avenue on Friday, May 29, 2020. People gathered to protest for Joel Acevedo, who died after being critically injured during a fight with off-duty Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli.

The matter was bound over for trial in August 2020. Mattioli resigned from the force shortly after he was charged.

The case will be heard in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David C. Swanson's courtroom.

Mattioli is represented by Milwaukee attorneys Michael F. Hart and Craig S. Powell. Assistant District Attorney Paul L. Tiffin will prosecute the case.

