Former Milwaukee counselor's trial supposed to begin Monday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office charged George Ramsey back in March 2021.

Since then, a litany of issues has kept the case from a jury. It could happen again on Monday based on priority scheduling.

Ramsey was a pastor to grieving families, a licensed professional counselor and a clinical substance abuse counselor until March 2021.

Prosecutors charged Ramsey with three counts of sexual exploitation by a therapist.

The criminal complaint said the now 63-year-old made sexual advances on three female clients and showed one of the women a gun.

They accuse him of hugging them after sessions, unzipping their clothing, groping and even forcing them to perform sexual acts on him, all while he worked as a counselor at two different locations.

FOX6 investigator Bryan Polcyn reported on Ramsey's controversial past in March 2022 when his trial had already been delayed once after Ramsey changed his attorney four days before his first date.

The delays kept coming.

An essential witness wasn't subpoenaed before the second date and the judge was out sick on the third try. Ramsey received treatment for a medical issue on the fourth date.

A judge said a fifth delay could happen Monday because a different sexual assault case on the calendar has higher priority due to the defendant's demand for a speedy trial.

Monday’s hearing is set for 9 a.m.