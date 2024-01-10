Former Milwaukee detective gets probation in domestic violence misconduct case

A former Milwaukee police detective was sentenced to six months of probation after pleading guilty to charges relating to her interference with a domestic violence investigation in which her son was a suspect.

Freedom Mustafa, 50, had been with the Milwaukee Police Department for 13 years in 2021 when she was accused of sharing investigative information with her son and helping him contact the victim directly while he was barred from doing so.

In a deal with prosecutors, Mustafa on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the felony and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to court records. Another misdemeanor, contact after domestic abuse arrest, was dismissed.

“A subjective view of the situation and a misinterpretation of the facts caused a legal proceeding to be brought against myself," Mustafa said in a statement through her attorney, Quran Payne. "But we as law enforcement officers swore an oath to be better and to be held to the highest standard and I accept responsibility of giving the appearance of deviating from that standard.”

It’s the second time in less than a week that a former member of the Milwaukee Police Department was convicted of a felony. Thursday, Donald W. Krueger pleaded no contest to felony misconduct in public office in connection with the 2022 in-custody death of Keishon D. Thomas, 20.

Mustafa’s felony conviction alone exposed her to up to 3½ years of imprisonment. But Milwaukee County Judge Jack Davila withheld a sentence in favor of six months of probation, records said.

Mustafa is expected to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and commit no new law violations, records said.

Mustafa was on full suspension from the Milwaukee Police Department during an internal review and was fired in October 2023, according to the Police Department and the city's Department of Employee Relations.

Mustafa was promoted to detective two months before she was charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, while an internal investigation focusing on her was still active.

Her son, Zhahir N. Mustafa, 24, pleaded guilty in 2022 to a felony and two misdemeanors relating to domestic abuse and witness intimidation. He received a prison sentence of 5½ years, followed by 4½ years of extended supervision.

According to criminal complaints filed against both the mother and son:

In separate attacks that occurred in January and August 2021, Zhahir Mustafa was accused of punching, choking, stomping and attacking the stomach of a pregnant woman.

After his arrest in August, Zhahir Mustafa was barred from having contact with the victim for three days, a standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence. But during a phone call while her son was in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, Freedom Mustafa provided him with the victim’s phone number. Zhahir Mustafa then called the victim 14 times during the three-day period.

The victim also called Zhahir Mustafa while he was still in custody. She told him that his mother contacted her and talked about how long of a sentence he faced if convicted on the charges.

“That’s scaring me,” the victim said.

Twice afterward, Freedom Mustafa told her son that investigators knew he asked a friend to contact the victim for him, along with other pieces of information relating to the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Milwaukee detective pleads guilty to felony in misconduct case