Former Milwaukee officer pleads no contest in city defrauding case but could still avoid serious penalties

Former Milwaukee Police Officer Patricia Swayka pleaded no contest to a felony charge of theft by false representation Wednesday, but an agreement with prosecutors gives her a chance to avoid being labeled a felon.

Last week, prosecutors accused Swayka of defrauding the city of Milwaukee of about $3,700 in tuition reimbursement payments.

At her first court appearance Wednesday, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Wagner approved a deferred prosecution agreement that would have Swayka pay the city back, and fulfill other conditions, in exchange for prosecutors amending the charge down to a city ordinance violation of theft, according to court records.

The deal means Swayka, 32, of Greenfield, will go from facing a maximum of 3½ years of imprisonment and $10,000 in fines to at most 60 days in the county jail or the House of Corrections and $500 in fines.

The agreement was reached by Swayka’s attorney, Michael Steinle, and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Richard Westphal.

Swayka has one year to fulfill the obligations of the agreement, which also include resigning from the Milwaukee Police Department, not violating any other laws and maintaining other employment or schooling.

Swayka, who joined the department in 2015, resigned March 24. She was paid more than $85,000 in 2020, according to city payrolls.

The criminal complaint filed against Swayka alleges that on three occasions between 2015 and 2019, Swayka applied to receive funds through the city’s tuition reimbursement program after already covering her educational expenses from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee through grants and educational benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Swayka has worked as a part-time military police officer with the Army Reserve, according to her LinkedIn page.

The city of Milwaukee allows certain employees to receive reimbursement for course fees and student loans while attending college. But it prohibits reimbursement for expenses paid by grants and veteran’s benefits.

The complaint argued Swayka knew she was not eligible for the city reimbursement. Despite that, she told investigators in September the grants and benefits did not cover her whole tuition and she had no intent to commit theft, the complaint said.

Police reviewed financial statements from Swayka and the university showing she incurred costs totaling almost $9,300 across three semesters – fall 2015, spring 2016 and spring 2019. Financial statements also showed that Swayka received grants and veteran’s benefits totaling more than $18,400 for those semesters.

After receiving those payments, the complaint said, Swayka applied for and received more than $3,700 in reimbursement from the city. The complaint noted that the application process for such funds informs applicants at least three times in writing not to apply for reimbursement for expenses paid for by a grant, scholarship or veteran’s benefit.

The complaint also referenced text messages from Swayka showing that a representative of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was doing Swayka’s homework for her.

