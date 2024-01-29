Former minister quit £118,000 job as he ‘could not afford his mortgage’

George Freeman, the MP for Mid Norfolk, said his monthly mortgage payments had risen from £800 to £2,000 - David Rose

A former minister resigned from his job partly because his salary could no longer cover his mortgage, he has said.

The Tory MP George Freeman claimed in a blog post on Friday that spiralling mortgage rates contributed to his decision to leave his job as a science minister last November.

In his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Freeman said that he wanted to “focus on my health, family wellbeing and life beyond the front bench”.

His departure came alongside the Cabinet reshuffle, where he was succeeded by Andrew Griffith.

However, Mr Freeman’s blog post states that his mortgage payments rose this month from £800 a month to £2,000, which he “simply couldn’t afford to pay on a ministerial salary”.

Mortgage rates have spiralled since the 2022 Autumn Budget, with research by Labour finding that those who have renewed their mortgage since are paying £150 more every week on average.

Ministers of state are paid £31,680 a year, on top of a standard MP’s salary of £86,584.

Second jobs to supplement income

MPs in the Government are barred from taking on second jobs outside politics to supplement their income, but Mr Freeman is free to do so as a backbencher.

Leaving his job as a minister has given Mr Freeman “70 hours a week I didn’t have before”, he wrote.

He continued: “I started receiving a tidal wave of letters from people I didn’t know … thanking me and saying they wish I’d stayed.

“It was a bit like prematurely announcing your death and finally discovering who cared.”

Mr Freeman has represented Mid Norfolk since 2010, before which he worked in venture capital and founded four biomedical start-up companies.

He added in his blog post: “We’re in danger of making politics something only hedge funder donors, young spin doctors and failed trade unionists can afford to do.

“Government is a cruel mistress. Modern politics is a savage playground.”

