Former minister Taubira wins French left-wing 'citizens' primary'

Former French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira in Nantes
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christiane Taubira
    French politician
  • François Hollande
    François Hollande
    French official and statesman

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French justice minister Christiane Taubira on Sunday won a primary poll launched by left-wing citizens ahead of this year's presidential election and urged other left-wing candidates to unite ahead of the vote, the organisers said.

The so-called "citizens' primary" has no binding consequences for the left's presidential challengers because most candidates refused to recognise initiative, each defending their own corner.

Taubira, 69, who was justice minister under former Socialist President Francois Hollande, only threw her hat into the ring earlier this month and had said she would withdraw her candidacy if she did not win the primary.

Her victory leaves the left deeply fragmented three months ahead of the vote with at least six candidates running on left-wing tickets.

Taubira said she would call the other candidates and urged unity.

"Our common fate requires union and convergence," she told supporters after the results. "So I will tell them, with respect, that I know their reluctance but that I also know their intelligence and their sense of the general interest."

Taubira did not explicitly call on her rivals to withdraw.

Organisers of the primary said they had wanted to identify the individual who best represented the left's democratic, social and ecological values.

The centre-left Socialist Party has struggled to rebuild since 2017, when President Emmanuel Macron dynamited the political landscape that had endured through the post-war era.

In a sign of how far the party has fallen, its candidate, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, is drawing just 3% of voter support in opinion polls, level with the communist challenger and below the threshold needed for the state to reimburse the party’s campaign costs.

The Greens, who won control of some of France's largest cities in 2020, have failed to build their local platform. Their candidate Yannick Jadot is polling at 5-7% voter support.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Richard Lough; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How do arctic foxes hunt in the snow?

    A leap and a plunge into the snow could earn this arctic fox its supper. Jupiterimages/PHOTOS.com via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How do arctic foxes hunt in the snow? – Benjamin P., age 4, South Orange, New Jersey Maybe you’ve seen a video clip of a fluffy white fox moving carefully through a frozen landscape. Suddenly it leaps into the air and dive-bombs stra

  • French left is divided, weakened in presidential race

    The French left is running divided and weakened in this year's presidential race as at least five mainstream presidential candidates have rejected any alliances with each other — and an online vote meant to pick a leader Sunday appears doomed to fail. The so-called Popular Primary has been organized by left-wing supporters to unite their ranks before France's presidential election is held in two rounds on April 10 and 24. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who doesn’t hide his intention to run for reelection, is considered the front-runner.

  • Aluminum Prices Can’t Keep Up With Energy Costs, Driving Wave of Closures

    Analysts predict supply of the metal will fall short of demand, creating another pinch point for industries such as auto manufacturing.

  • More than 1,100 Ice Fish Fest participants break attendance record

    Over 1,100 participants break the record for attendance at this year's Ice Fish Fest on Catfish Bay.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • Saving for college: the pros and cons of 529 savings plans, prepaid plans and how to decide

    If you expect to be footing at least part of the cost, education planning is crucial to reducing or avoiding the hard hit to your wallet when the tuition bill comes. A 529 plan is one smart way to save, invest and pay for those expenses in a tax-advantageous way. There are two major types of 529 plans, both of which are offered by state governments: a prepaid plan, where the investor picks a specific school before funding the account (and the money can only be used for that school later on), and an education savings plan, where money is invested immediately and there are few limits on what school is eventually chosen.

  • The 1 Figure That Should Give Shiba Inu Investors Hope

    Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrencies were red-hot in 2021. Between the beginning and end of 2021, Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB) rose from $0.000000000073 to about $0.000034, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. It might tough to tell with so many zeroes, but Shiba Inu gained a jaw-dropping 46,000,000% in 2021, and at one point had moved higher by 121,000,000%.

  • More Beijing residential areas sealed off ahead of Olympics

    Officials in Beijing announced on Sunday that they had sealed off residential communities where two COVID-19 cases were found. On Saturday, residents in the Anzhenli neighborhood in the capital city's Chaoyang district were locked down and will go through testing every day until Friday, The Associated Press reported, citing local state media.Other communities in the Fengtai district remain locked down following millions of tests in the past week...

  • Taliban to reopen public universities, no word on female students

    Afghanistan's public universities, closed since the Taliban seized power in August, will reopen in February, the Taliban acting higher education minister said on Sunday, without specifying whether female students would be able to return. Universities in warmer provinces will reopen from Feb. 2, while those in colder areas would reopen on Feb. 26, the minister, Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani, told a news conference in Kabul. In the past, Taliban officials have suggested that women could be taught in separate classes.

  • Confederate Flags, Conspiracies, and the Ghost of JFK Jr.: What I Saw at Trump’s Bananas Texas Rally

    It’s part roadshow and part religious revival, but the show is a grift and the religion being revived is fascism

  • Trump Shouts Out Jason Ravnsborg, the State AG Who Ran Over and Killed a Man

    Brandon BellSouth Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who ran over and killed a man in 2020 and could be impeached soon, still has one high-profile fan.Former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening gave Ravnsborg a shout-out during a political rally in Conroe, Texas.“South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg,” the former president said (at the 40:23 mark in the C-SPAN video), even pronouncing his name—“Rounds-berg”—correctly. “Thank you for being here. Appreciate it.”The crowd cheer

  • 'Inappropriate': Republicans Break From Trump's Pledge To Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters

    “I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, said Sunday.

  • Trump calls for 'the biggest protest we have ever had' in DC and other cities if prosecutors investigating him 'do anything illegal'

    Speaking to supporters in Conroe, Texas, former President Donald Trump called for nationwide protests to defend him for prosecution.

  • Inside the Truly Warped World of Texas Lt. Gov’s Radio Station

    Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesOn Jan. 21, around 6:30 p.m. central time, Houston radio host Frank Spagnoletti made a stunning claim to the listeners of KSEV 700 AM—stunning even for this fevered era of paranoia and mass disinformation.“They’re already among us, cyborgs,” declared Spagnoletti. He returned to the theme repeatedly in his hour-long program. “Cyborg supersoldiers—we see them around, we’ve seen some of them.”The title of this particular episode was “Beyond the Great Re

  • Without announcing plans to run in 2024, Trump said Republicans would be taking back 'that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white'

    If he decides to run, Trump may have to battle other prospective Republican contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Nixon aide: Trump pardon promise for Capitol rioters is ‘stuff of dictators’

    Trump makes promise at rally in Texas on SaturdayJohn Dean: ‘Failure to confront tyrant encourages bad behavior’ Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery county fairgrounds on Saturday, in Conroe, Texas. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Donald Trump’s promise to pardon supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021 was “the stuff of dictators”, Richard Nixon’s White House counsel warned. Trump made the promise at a rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday. “If I run and if

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 30, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Rep. Mo Brooks said there will be 'significant resistance' to McConnell continuing as Senate GOP leader, naming Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley as potential replacements

    "Even Lindsey Graham has suggested that Mitch McConnell should not be the leader if he's not able to work things out with Donald Trump," Brooks said.

  • Biden made Putin wince; hopefully he meant what he said

    Russia’s wealthy cannot invest all their money in Russia, for the simple reason that there is not enough to invest in.

  • Georgia county purges Democrats from election board and cancels Sunday voting

    The takeover in Spalding county is part of Republican efforts to dominate elections mechanisms nationwide Yoshunda Jones protested against he elimination of Sunday voting in Spalding county, Georgia, inOctober 2021. Photograph: Jim Oliphant/Reuters The judges met, in private, over a two-day period in May, for what might seem like a minor task: to choose the fifth member of an elections board in rural Spalding county, Georgia. But the meetings were by no means routine. There is no record of their