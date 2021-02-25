Former Minneapolis cop Mohamed Noor asks state Supreme Court to hear his third-degree murder appeal

Rochelle Olson, Star Tribune
·3 min read

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor filed a petition Thursday asking the state Supreme Court to overturn his third-degree murder conviction in the death of an Australian woman, a case with implications for the imminent prosecution of a former officer in the death of George Floyd.

The state Supreme Court now must decide whether to consider Noor's appeal in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. If the court declines, a recent Court of Appeals ruling will stand.

In that appellate decision, the court voted 2-1 to uphold Noor's third-degree murder conviction, saying he met the legal threshold for a "depraved mind" and that the charge can apply when a defendant's actions are directed at a single person. Some attorneys have interpreted the statute to apply only when a defendant's actions put multiple people at risk — not a specific individual — and results in a death.

Prosecutors in the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the man seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in the video from May 25, are seeking to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against him based on the Court of Appeals' ruling in Noor. Jury selection is scheduled to start in Chauvin's trial on March 8 in Hennepin County District Court.

On Monday, the state Court of Appeals will hear arguments from prosecutors about whether to reinstate the third-degree charge against Chauvin. Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the charge last October, writing that Chauvin's actions were directed at Floyd alone. He rejected prosecutors' request to refile the charge earlier this month, leading to their request of the Court of Appeals to intervene.

In 2019, Noor became the first on-duty Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder when the charge was applied to him for "perpetuating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind." The charge is generally reserved for defendants in overdose deaths.

Noor was also convicted of second-degree manslaughter, which comes with a presumptive sentence of about four years, significantly less than the 12½-year sentence he is currently serving.

Noor's attorney Thomas Plunkett has argued that the depraved mind element wasn't fulfilled because Noor was carrying out his duties as an officer, acted in a split second and directed his actions at a specific person.

The Court of Appeals ruling by Judges Louise Dovre Bjorkman and Michelle Larkin Larkin said the "reckless nature" of a defendant's act can establish a depraved mind. "Thus, the evidence could be sufficient to sustain the jury's finding of guilt even if Noor's act was the result of a split-second decision," the ruling said.

Judge Matthew Johnson, however, disagreed, saying he would have reversed Noor's murder conviction and sent his case for sentencing on the lesser second-degree manslaughter charge. Johnson said Noor's actions didn't meet the legal definition for acting without regard for human life.

He noted that Noor testified he fired the fatal shot at a silhouette through the squad window to protect his partner's life and that after firing, he went to Ruszczyk's side and assisted in first aid.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil COVID-19 death toll passes a quarter million

    Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak has killed 251,498 people, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday, as it reported 1,541 deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily death toll since the pandemic hit the country a year ago. With 65,998 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, in the world's third-worst outbreak behind the United States and India and its second-deadliest. Brazil is facing a new stage of the pandemic with variants of the virus that are three times more contagious, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello told reporters.

  • For second time, House to take up police reform legislation named for George Floyd

    The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a sweeping police reform bill aiming to bolster police accountability and end practices such as chokeholds

  • Letters to the Editor: Saying 'open schools' is easy. Knowing how is much harder

    Having kids and teachers back in the classroom requires money and procedures that the proponents of reopening all schools fail to mention.

  • Indonesia says it holds intensive talks with both sides of Myanmar crisis

    Indonesia has taken the lead within the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in efforts to resolve Myanmar's turmoil. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, for talks in the Thai capital earlier on Wednesday.

  • Biden urged to back water bill amid worst US crisis in decades

    Water Act proposes massive injection of federal dollars as millions of people go without access to clean, safe, affordable water Water trickles from a fire hydrant while workers repair a broken water main in Austin, Texas, on 21 February. The majority of water and wastewater systems nationwide are also unprepared to cope with the climate crisis. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Democratic lawmakers and advocates are urging Joe Biden to back legislation proposing unprecedented investment in America’s ailing water infrastructure amid the country’s worst crisis in decades that has left millions of people without access to clean, safe, affordable water. Boil advisories, leaky lead pipes, poisonous forever chemicals, bill arrears and raw sewage are among the urgent issues facing ordinary Americans and municipal utilities after decades of federal government neglect, which has brought the country’s ageing water systems hurtling towards disaster. The majority of water and wastewater systems nationwide are also unprepared to cope with the climate crisis which is causing increasingly frequent unpredictable extreme weather events like the Arctic freeze that disrupted water and energy supplies across Texas last week. After decades of underinvestment, a water justice bill will be introduced on Thursday in Congress that proposes a massive injection of federal dollars over the next two decades in order to overhaul the ageing infrastructure, create decent jobs and address longstanding inequalities in access to water and sanitation. It’s clear we have a water crisis in every corner of the United States, and if we don’t act soon it will be a disaster. Brenda Lawrence The Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability (Water) Act, which will be introduced by Bernie Sanders in the Senate and Brenda Lawrence and Ro Khanna in the House, is backed by at least 70 other Democratic lawmakers and more than 500 advocacy, labor and faith-based organizations from almost every state. It comes as more details on the president’s $2tn Build Back Better plan are expected soon, which campaigners hope will prioritize access to water given the president’s promise to put environmental justice at the heart of his administration’s climate and infrastructure policies. “It’s clear we have a water crisis in every corner of the United States, and if we don’t act soon it will be a disaster,” Lawrence told the Guardian. “What happened in Texas and Flint, Michigan, and so many other places shows us what happens when we don’t take care of our water infrastructure. I want to scream from the rooftop and shake America awake: safe, clean affordable water is necessary to live – without it you will die.” Federal funding for water systems has fallen by 77% in real terms since its peak in 1977 – leaving local utilities to raise the money through bills and loans that is needed to upgrade infrastructure, comply with safety standards for toxic contaminants such as PFAS, lead and algae blooms, and adapt to extreme weather conditions like drought and floods linked to global heating. “It is beyond belief that in 2021 American kids are being poisoned by tap water … Not only do we allow corporations to pollute our waterways, but the government has failed to keep up with critically needed improvements to our drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” said Sanders, who warns that further privatization would drive up prices and reduce access. The impact of declining government interest has been unequal: people of color, Native Americans and low-income households are disproportionately affected by rising bills and contaminants. “Detroiters have endured skyrocketing bills, unaffordable rates, mass shutoffs and tax sale foreclosures – and Black and brown community members are facing the brunt of the burden,” said Monica Lewis Patrick, president of We the People of Detroit, one of the groups supporting the bill. “Water is a human right, but our current water systems are a breeding ground for environmental racism and trauma.” The funding gap is massive: $35bn annually for 20 years is needed just to comply with safety regulations, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It could cost as much as $944bn to make water and wastewater plants climate resilient. Part of the problem is that for years, maintenance and clean-up projects were deferred by utilities, without squirreling away money or planning for the climate crisis. Last week, about 10 million Texans did not have safe tap water after freezing temperatures damaged large parts of the state’s water infrastructure. Hundreds of boil advisories were issued for towns and cities as a drop in water pressure threatened safety. Water supplies and sanitation have been disrupted over and over in recent decades – in Louisiana, Puerto Rico, California, Ohio and elsewhere – after hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters, revealing the calamitous lack of preparedness to deal with climate chaos, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The federal government’s absence has left many public utilities in crisis and in need of urgent relief, according to Adam Kratz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA). “The pandemic and Texas have shown that we need a massive program of longterm funding to rebuild our country’s interconnected infrastructure and bring it up to 21st-century standards, with water as a key focus.” The Water Act, which was first introduced in 2016, would provide $35bn annually for states to allocate to publicly owned utilities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure repairs, as well as funds to replace lead service lines and filters for toxic compounds from drinking water – creating as many as a million decently paid jobs a year. Households could get grants for septic tanks, and $1bn would be ring fenced for schools to address lead and other safety problems. Tribes and rural communities would be among those prioritized, as well as low-income households to prevent shutoffs due to unaffordable bills. So far, $638m of Covid relief funds have gone to help households struggling with their bills with another $500m expected. To put this in perspective, in California alone debt owed on water bills stands at $1bn and one in every eight households is currently in arrears. Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Action, said: “From the plague of water shutoffs during a pandemic to the recent heartbreaking scenes across the south, it has become desperately clear that our country is in a water crisis. Grave crises require robust solutions, and this is just what the Water Act provides.”

  • Against the Equality Act

    The Equality Act, which passed the House in 2019 then stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate, is set to pass in the House today. It is a misnomer and a travesty. The bill would add to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of “sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” each of which is categorically distinct from one another and each of which is, more to the point, radically different in origin, nature, and prevalence to the historic problem of racism in the United States. The Equality Act would redefine sex to include “gender identity,” thus forcing every federally funded entity — most notably schools and colleges — to treat males who declare transgender status as if they were females. It would stamp out religious exemptions by regulating religious nonprofits and even goes so far as to block the Religious Freedom Restoration Act from applying to its provisions. And it would, as National Review’s John McCormack has explained, greatly expand “the number of businesses that count as ‘public accommodations’ under the Civil Rights Act.” It is neither proportionate nor desirable to use the full weight of the federal government against every injustice, real or imagined. But the bill’s drafters are transparently exploiting the association with a historic bill fighting racial discrimination in order to smuggle in false equivalences and unsupportable claims. For instance, the bill states that “transgender people have half the homeownership rate of non-transgender people and about 1 in 5 transgender people experience homelessness.” This is alarming, certainly, but what proof is there that the predominant cause for this is discrimination? Psychiatrists and psychologists in the field of gender dysphoria have long observed that, even in instances of social acceptance, mental health co-morbidities are high among this population. Moral platitudes are similarly deployed to smooth over the bill’s shortcomings. President Biden — whose administration endorsed the Equality Act, and who promised during his campaign to sign it into law within 100 days of office — says that “every person should be treated with dignity and respect.” And who could object? Actually, many people could when “dignity and respect” are hijacked to include a legal requirement to treat men as though they are women in various contexts that would grossly disadvantage females. The law’s drafters assert that “many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals often continue to face discrimination, harassment, and violence at work, at school, and in public accommodations,” yet rely largely on an activist definition of “discrimination, harassment, and violence” that would be unrecognizable to any reasonable person. Is it “discrimination” to insist that young men do not compete against women in sports, for instance? Is it “harassment” to refuse to use — out of conscience or good grammar — newly invented speech codes (“call me they/them”)? Is it “violence” to insist that men who undergo “sex change” genital surgery are still, biologically speaking, men? The bill’s most ardent supporters and lobbyists think so. Moreover, the cultural effect of adding the most outlandish tenets of identity politics to the legacy of anti-racism will be to chill speech and bypass debate on important and complex issues. We are seeing this already, for instance, in Amazon’s decision this week to remove conservative scholar Ryan Anderson’s thoughtful critique of transgender ideology. Amazon didn’t even bother to explain its decision. Such is the prevailing moral certainty. Again, this is not to say that sexual minorities or transgender-identified persons don’t experience genuine injustice. Rather, it is to insist that such discrimination is not comparable to the “persistent, pervasive and widespread” evil of racism that Congress was asked to prohibit in 1964, and so does not warrant the same response from the federal government. Ultimately, what the Equality Act represents is a cynical attempt to use the Civil Rights Act as a Trojan horse for radical leftist social orthodoxies. Such a law would cause far more injustice than it would prevent.

  • Can Virginia’s ‘Trump in Heels’ Beat Terry McAuliffe? Nope.

    Ryan M. Kelly/APVirginia state Senator Amanda Chase is the leading edge of the GOP’s worst nightmare: Trumpian extremists who are unelectable winning their party’s nomination. She is so anti-mask that she’d rather sit inside a plexiglass cube specially constructed for her when the Senate is in session. She attended the 1/6 rally and calls the rioters “patriots.” She believes the election was stolen and that President Trump should have invoked martial law. She calls herself “Trump in heels.”If you’re a Trump supporter, what is there not to like? It’s the annoying reality that she can’t win an election outside of her gerrymandered district. “Nobody wants Chase as the gubernatorial nominee,” says Larry Sabato, longtime Virginia political forecaster. “Even the Trumpiest Republicans who led the (Virginia state) delegation, even they admit she’s a massive general election loser.”And yet, Chase is leading the GOP field in the November Virginia governor’s race, the first major statewide election after the presidential election and therefore a leading indicator as to how effective former President Trump and his movement will be in controlling primary nominating contests. In an obvious bid to disadvantage Chase, state party officials have held firm in their decision to hold a nominating convention to choose their candidate, as opposed to a primary, which could favor Chase by bringing out the Trumpian grassroots.These Elected Republicans Joined the ‘Protest’ That Became a Deadly RiotFour years ago, when the party did hold a primary, Corey Stewart, a Trump admirer, came from 45 points behind to nearly win it against former RNC chairman Ed Gillespie on the strength of a sleeper issue, championing Confederate statues. He also gave away AR-15s as awards at his rallies, knowing it would garner him votes and publicity. Gillespie might have lost the general election to current Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam anyway, but Stewart didn’t help.State party leaders prefer Delegate Kirk Cox, a former Speaker of the House of Delegates who was among a small group of Republicans who joined Democrats to pass Medicaid expansion in 2018 after opposing it for five years. “I think he’s sane, but he doesn’t express it,” says Sabato. At least, not after getting pilloried for conceding that Joe Biden had won the election. The GOP candidates get Trumpier by the minute, refusing to refute the big lie that Trump won.The state party has gone through contortions to hold the line with a May 1 convention, voting four times in its favor, only to be contested by those who prefer a primary. Virginia leaves it up to the political parties to decide their nominating process and whether to hold a convention or a primary. A quarter to a third of the state committee members support a primary, as do Chase and her allies, enough to repeatedly stall the final decision but not enough to overturn it. Assuming the convention holds, Chase is primed to say the election is rigged. With or without a primary, “Republicans are so conspiratorial and anti-Establishment, they will eat each other like piranhas if given the chance,” says Sabato.A Republican hasn’t won statewide in Virginia since 2009, “so it’s been a long drought,” says Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at Virginia’s Mary Washington University. He credits changing demographics from rural to suburban combined with “a huge negative reaction to Trump in the state, and that has created a catastrophic environment for Republicans running in the age of Trump in suburban districts.” It wasn’t that long ago that Republicans had a 2-to-1 majority in the House of Delegates. The next round of redistricting will give more power to the suburbs, “which is bad news for Republicans,” he says.Poised to reap the gains is former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who in 2013 beat the so-called “Virginia curse” where since 1977 the winner of the statehouse was from the party opposite to the one that just won the White House the year before. He’s now the favorite to win again in a state where governors can serve only one term at a time. He’s only been out of office for four years and is credited with helping Democrats win their legislative majorities. He’s a tireless campaigner and a prolific fundraiser and in the most diverse Democratic field of candidates for statewide office in Virginia’s history, which includes three Black people and a white socialist, he appears to be doing a Biden—which translated means he’s an older white guy with lots of experience who can make government work.“The irony is in this woke era, the likely matchup is two white guys,” says Quentin Kidd, a political scientist who directs the Wason Center on Public Policy at Christopher Newport University. Their poll created a stir last week when Chase topped the GOP field with 17 percent followed by Cox with 12 percent. “The oddity among the many oddities in the Trump era,” says Kidd, is what he calls “seat switching.” Republicans as recently as the last gubernatorial election argued for primaries, “and some of them have backed off because they are afraid of Amanda Chase. And the Trump wing, which we used to call the Tea Party, used to be in favor of a closed process.”Adding to the oddities, the GOP’s closed process has a new wrinkle this time, which is essentially ranked choice voting, which Republicans typically oppose. In the May 1 convention, which will be held in multiple sites across the state, voters will be able to drive by and drop off their ballot with their vote ranked in order of preference 1 through 6. The expectation is Chase will win the first round with a plurality but when the votes of the losing candidates are distributed, Cox, as the more conventional cultural conservative, will likely gain enough support to get over 50 percent on the second or third round.The four other candidates seen as also-rans could, of course, surprise. They include two wealthy businessmen who have already started airing television ads, a retired Army colonel, and a former think tank exec who wants to abolish the state income tax. They’re all positioning themselves as Trump acolytes, and to what end? “The new Lost Cause is Trump 2020 in Virginia,” says Kidd, whose polling found a 6-point drop in self-identification of Republicans after the election from the low 40s to the 36-35 range.Virginia is for lovers, according to the state’s license plate, but Virginia doesn’t like Trump. He lost the state by 5 points in 2016, and 10 points in 2020. “Normally if you were on the Titanic, you’d fight to get on a lifeboat,” says Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson. “These folks are fighting over who is captain of the ship. Linking yourself to Trump is no way to navigate a winning coalition in Virginia.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

    Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm won Senate confirmation Thursday to be energy secretary and will be a key Cabinet member trying to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment for a green economy as the United States fights to slow climate change. The vote was 64-35, with all Democrats and 14 Republicans, including GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voting yes. Granholm, 62, served two terms as governor in a state dominated by the auto industry and devastated by the 2008 recession.

  • Teen faces charges after crashing stolen car into home

    A 16-year-old boy is accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a home in Randolph.

  • Police chief says militia groups ‘want to blow up’ Capitol building at Biden State of the Union

    US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman argued to maintain increased law enforcement presence at the Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, following warnings from militia groups that she says want to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the president’s upcoming State of the Union. “So based on that information, we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward,” she said.

  • Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Ghosn escape trial

    A Turkish court convicted an executive of Turkish jet company MNG and two pilots for migrant smuggling over their role in flying former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan during his escape to Lebanon just over a year ago. Two other pilots and a flight attendant were acquitted, while charges were dropped against another flight attendant.

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • EU countries report offers for 900 million COVID vaccines by 'alleged intermediaries': anti-fraud body

    Several European Union countries have reported offers from "alleged intermediaries" for 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for some 12.7 billion euros, the bloc's anti-fraud agency OLAF said on Thursday. OLAF opened an inquiry earlier this month into scam vaccine offers, underlining how fraudsters have sought to capitalise on a botched EU inoculation campaign against COVID-19 that is hampering the bloc's economic recovery. "OLAF received information from several EU member states about offers of COVID-19 vaccines by alleged intermediaries," the agency's press office said in a statement sent to Reuters.

  • Japan regions push to end state of emergency as virus infections fall

    Regional authorities in Japan have urged that emergency pandemic measures be lifted before a scheduled date of March 7, as new COVID-19 cases trend lower, the economy minister said, adding that the government would consult experts before it agreed. A surge in cases prompted Japan to declare a state of emergency last month for 11 prefectures, requesting residents to curtail activities and businesses to shorten operating hours. The state of emergency will probably be lifted in stages, though businesses will be asked to continue closing early, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

  • Former U.S. gymnastics coach dies by suicide after arrest for alleged sex crimes in Michigan

    John Geddert's death marks a "tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," according to state AG.

  • Former head coach of US Olympic gymnastics dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault and human trafficking

    John Geddert, who coached the US women's gymnastics team in 2012, faced charges of human trafficking and lying about his knowledge of Larry Nassar.

  • Coinbase says the entire crypto market could be destabilized if Bitcoin's anonymous creator is ever revealed or sells their $30 billion stake

    Satoshi Nakamoto owns about 5% of the bitcoin market. If their 1.1 million cache was transferred, bitcoin prices could plummet, Coinbase said.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pelosi mocks McConnell for criticizing commission on the Capitol insurrection: GOP Sen. 'Ron Johnson seems to be taking the lead'

    Pelosi also accidentally called the Wisconsin senator "Don" Johnson. "Not Miami Vice or anything like that?" she said, referencing a TV actor.

  • TikTokers are freaking out after learning that Imagine Dragons made demos for disastrous Spider-Man musical

    Multiple viral TikToks circulated about Imagine Dragons working on the Spider-Man musical, with many commenting on the 2012 hit song "Radioactive."