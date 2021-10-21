Former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor sentenced to prison for manslaughter
A Minnesota judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to nearly five years in prison Thursday for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter, but the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out the murder conviction and sentence. Watch Judge Kathryn Quaintance hand down Noor's new sentence.