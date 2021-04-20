Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death

Derek Chauvin was found guilty. Pool cameras

Derek Chauvin, a fired Minneapolis police officer, has been found guilty of all charges.

Chauvin was filmed last year kneeling on George Floyd's neck for over nine minutes before he died.

He was charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer at the time, knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

In video of the arrest, Floyd, whose killing sparked racial-injustice protests worldwide, can be heard repeatedly saying he can't breathe.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Because Chauvin was convicted of all charges, he will be sentenced on the top charge of second-degree murder.

The prosecution is seeking a Blakely hearing to prove that there were aggravating factors - like children being present during the crime - that warrant a sentence closer to the maximum allowed, even if guidelines indicate otherwise.

Chauvin's trial started in March, following two weeks of jury selection. Dozens of witnesses, including bystanders, policing experts, and medical professionals, testified for an additional two weeks.

The prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments in Minneapolis on Monday, with the jurors beginning their deliberations about 5 p.m. ET. Jurors deliberated for a total of 10 hours and 27 minutes before the court announced they had a verdict.

The courthouse and surrounding area was fortified throughout the trial, with security ramping up as the trial came to an end.

The jury was sequestered at a hotel throughout its deliberations.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers who were present during Floyd's arrest have also been charged and will face a separate trial.

Those former officers - Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng - will be tried together later this year.

