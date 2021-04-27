Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing date pushed back to June 25

Paul Best
·2 min read
The sentencing date for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was recently found guilty of murder in George Floyd's death, was pushed back on Tuesday to June 25.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last week after a three-week trial and 10 hours of jury deliberation.

Minnesota law says that he will only be sentenced for the most serious count -- second-degree murder -- which carries a max prison sentence of 40 years.

Chauvin waived his right to have the jury determine his prison sentence, so Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill will determine it on June 25. The sentencing date was pushed back a week due to a scheduling conflict with the original date, June 16, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Judicial Branch told Fox News.

Sentencing guidelines in Minnesota recommend 12 1/2 years for someone convicted of second-degree unintentional murder who has no criminal record.

But prosecutors are pushing for Judge Cahill to go beyond that advisory range in what is known as an "upward sentencing departure." The state is citing several aggravating factors in pushing for a longer sentence, including that Chauvin was a police officer who "abused his position of authority," and that the murder was committed in front of a 9-year-old child.

"We believe there are aggravating factors and the sentence should exceed the sentencing guidelines," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said after Chauvin was convicted.

Under Minnesota law, prisoners with good behavior become eligible for parole after they serve two-thirds of their sentence. So if Chauvin is sentenced to 15 years, then he would be eligible for release after 10 years.

Chauvin is being held in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison, Oak Park Heights, which is about 25 miles east of Minneapolis. He is currently being held in a single cell for his own safety.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Miami-Dade PoliceThree-year-old Elijah LaFrance stood in the doorway of the rental house while his parents cleaned up the front yard after a birthday party that featured kids joyfully frolicking in the pool.It was just past 8 p.m. when gunmen armed with semiautomatic rifles rolled by and opened fire—unleashing more than 60 shots at the suburban Miami property.“This was not just a drive-by,” Miami-Dade Homicide Maj. Jorge Aguiar told TV station Local 10. “It was an intended attack on people or someone that was at this residence.”As the bullets tore through the air, Elijah was hit; his aunt found him, wounded. Officers alerted by ShotSpotter technology arrived on the scene, bundled the birthday boy into their car, and sped to the hospital, but he did not survive.Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks OutrageHis death—the third fatal shooting of a child in a year—sent shock waves through the Miami area. Police vowed to find the killers, appealed for someone to break the street code of silence to call in a tip, and posted a $15,000 reward.“This was despicable. This was careless,” Detective Kevin Thelwell said in a video released by Miami-Dade Police on Monday. “These were cowards to take the life of a 3-year-old child.“I have two sons of my own,” he added. “I can’t imagine what the parents are going through at this time. It’s total devastation. And we are asking for the community’s help. I don’t care if you heard something in the street. I need somebody to call CrimeStoppers.”On Instagram, friends of Elijah’s family shared photos of him doting on his baby sister, E’loni. His mother, a hairstylist, wrote on her website that Elijah was her pride. “I used to just thrive for success, but now I thrive for my son and the upcoming success the world has coming for me,” she wrote.His uncle, Adrian Annestor, told WSNV that he was at the party, playing with Elijah before the shooting.“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.