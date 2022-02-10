Former Minnehaha highway superintendent pleads guilty to embezzlement

D.J. Buthe

Minnehaha County's former highway superintendent pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling money from the county and the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents, Brookings County State's Attorney Dan Nelson announced.

Duane "D.J." Buthe pleaded guilty to grand theft by embezzlement, a class-four felony. As part of the plea, he agreed to pay $99,550.23 in restitution, which he paid Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

“My focus in this case was to ensure the victims received compensation for their loss in a timely manner, and we did that today," Nelson said in a statement. "As part of the plea agreement, the state was able to secure the entire restitution amount for the association and Minnehaha County."

Buthe, 41, served as the county's highway superintendent for about seven years through 2020. Prior to that he'd been a project manager for the city of Sioux Falls. Last year, he took the public works director job in Brookings. He is no longer employed there.

Shortly after taking that job, the Division of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation in May 2021 into missing funds from the state association of superintendents. Buthe had served as the association's secretary since 2013.

According to the charges, Buthe compiled retail transactions, cash withdrawals and other misappropriations from the association's account and with county funds. Buthe admitted that the funds were used for his personal benefit.

Class-four felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Ex-Minnehaha County Highway Superintendent D.J. Buthe guilty of theft