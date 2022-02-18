Former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter to be sentenced in shooting death of Daunte Wright

Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright after mistaking her gun for a Taser, is set to be sentenced on Friday.

A Minnesota jury in December found 49-year-old Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the deadly incident, which unfolded during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Potter pulled over 20-year-old Wright that night in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for expired plates, only to quickly realize he also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.

Officers attempted to take him into custody, but he escaped their grasp and managed to get back into the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Footage from Potter’s bodycam then shows the officer yelling “Taser, Taser” before she shoots Wright with her firearm.

Wright was able to drive only a short distance before crashing nearby. He was pronounced dead on the scene, while his girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat at the time, was injured.

His death reignited protests against racism and police brutality nationwide, particularly because the it unfolded just outside of Minneapolis, where the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was taking place at the time.

The jury deliberated for about four days before dubbing Potter guilty on Dec. 23.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office said they’re seeking 86 months of prison time for Potter. They additionally asked that in the event the court sentences Potter to probation, as her lawyers have requested, that she still serve a year behind bars “to reflect the seriousness of Daunte Wright’s death,” and that the probation last at least 10 years, according to court documents.”

Under Minnesota law, an offender convicted of two or more charges from the same act is sentenced on their most serious conviction. The maximum penalty for first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm is 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine. Her punishment is at the judge’s discretion.