Former Minnesota trooper who sent himself nude photos of woman he arrested is sentenced to probation: report

A former Minnesota State Trooper who took a woman's cell phone after she crashed her car then texted nude photos of her to his personal phone was sentenced to two years of probation Tuesday, the Star Tribune reported.

Albert Kuehne, 37, responded to the crash in March 2020 and detained the driver, a 25-year-old woman, on suspicion of DWI, according to a criminal complaint.

As Kuehne led the victim to his squad car, he ordered her to give him her phone. Later, while the victim was being treated by paramedics, Kuehne sent three photos to himself from her phone that show the victim "either nude or partially nude," the complaint states.

Kuehne deleted records of the messages from her phone, but the victim's boyfriend noticed on her Macbook, which is connected to the iPhone, that the pictures were sent to an unknown number.

"Victim’s boyfriend contacted the unknown phone number and the person on the other end of the call eventually identified themselves as the defendant," the complaint states.

The victim then called a lawyer to report the incident and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension started an investigation.

Kuehne was originally charged with two felony counts of harassment with bias, but pleaded guilty in June to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor.

"I would like to apologize to the victim for my indiscretion," Kuehne said Tuesday during his sentencing, according to KTSP. "I regret the incident and take full responsibility for my actions."

Kuehne was put on paid administrative leave in May 2020 and eventually fired by Minnesota State Patrol last October, the Star Tribune reported.