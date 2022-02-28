Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins Ukrainian military, warns Russian invaders will be killed

The former Miss Grand Ukraine reportedly joined the Ukrainian military and has warned that anyone who crosses the border with the intention of invading will be killed.

Anastasia Lenna, a beauty queen who represented Ukraine in 2015 in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, made the claims on her Instagram, according to the New York Post.

People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022, in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" she said in a post on Saturday, which included photo of armed soldiers blocking a road.

"Our [Ukraine’s] army is fighting in such a way that NATO should apply for entry into Ukraine," she said in another post to her 75,000 followers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a joint press conference with the German chancellor in Kyiv on Feb. 14, 2022. Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Another photo she shared showed soldiers alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom she praised as "a true and strong leader."

Lenna studied at Kiev Slavistik University and is fluent in five languages, having worked as a model and a public relations manager in Turkey, according to her Miss Grand International profile.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin, in Moscow on Feb. 14, 2022. (Photo by ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko have announced talks will take place between Russia and Ukraine as Russia has failed to take any major Ukrainian cities and suffered thousands of casualities amid fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine will send a delegation to meet with Russian officials along the Ukraine-Belarus border in the area of the Pripyat River, the president's office announced.