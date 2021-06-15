Former Mississippi lawmaker found shot to death where sister-in-law was found dead

Former Mississippi state Rep. Ashley Henley was found shot to death in a rural area in Mississippi on Sunday, according to local officials.

Evidence gathered by investigators indicated a woman was mowing grass outside of a trailer in the Water Valley Boat Landing community when she was shot in the head, the North Mississippi Herald reported.

County Coroner Ronnie Stark identified the victim as Henley, 40, and said on Monday her time of death had not yet been confirmed, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The results of an autopsy are expected to be released to the public next week.

The Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department dispatched deputies to the scene around 10 p.m. Sunday, where multiple agencies joined the investigation and stayed on site until after 2 a.m., according to Sheriff Mark Fulco.

The location marks the same spot where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead inside a burned trailer on Dec. 26, 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Jubera said detectives reported Henley was outside the same burned trailer when she was found dead.

MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR SAYS IT 'MAKES SENSE' FOR SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW STATE'S ANTI-ABORTION BILL

Rep. Dan Eubanks, Henley's longtime friend and former colleague, said he believes the two deaths are related.

“I believe she got close, or she ruffled some feathers, and whoever was responsible stepped up. I don’t think it was because somebody didn’t like her. They just didn’t like the fact that she was poking around, trying to get answers for who had murdered her sister-in-law,” Eubanks said.

The Desoto County Board of Supervisors released a statement, saying, "We send prayers of comfort to her grieving family and hope justice will be served quickly."

Brandon Henley, her husband, said she was a "great person" with a "great heart." He also said Yalobusha authorities have not revealed details regarding his sister's death, and no arrests have been made.

Story continues

Henley was a Republican and represented the 40th District from 2016 to 2020. She was defeated in her bid for reelection in a 2019 race by just 14 votes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted the YCSD and Jubera but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Mississippi, House GOP, Republican

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Former Mississippi lawmaker found shot to death where sister-in-law was found dead