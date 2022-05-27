Former Mississippi officer ordered to pay over $2M to children of woman he murdered, records show

A former Mississippi police officer who pleaded guilty to capital murder must pay the four children of the woman he shot and killed more than $2 million, according to court records.

Matthew Kinne was in uniform when he shot Dominique Clayton during what was billed as a welfare check. He pleaded guilty to capital murder and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dominique Lashelle Clayton, 32 (Left) Matthew Paul Kinne (Right) (Via Fox13Memphis.com)

Kinne was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing Clayton after breaking into her home and shooting her in the back of the head in May 2019 inside her home on Suncrest Drive.

Clayton’s family members said the two were having an affair.

Kinne had worked at the Oxford police for four years and was fired shortly after the murder.

Clayton’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in August 2021.

The children’s aunt says they are now 11 to 17 years old. She contends that they should get a quarter-million dollars each for pain and suffering and a total of more than $300,000 to cover therapy,” the Associated Press reported on May 23.

A hearing that was scheduled for Thursday in federal court to decide what Kinne must pay was canceled Thursday morning. The Daily Journal reports that Senior Judge Glen H. Davidson ordered payment from Matthew Kinne after he failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Records show, “The Court finds that the Defendant Kinne is liable for compensatory damages in the amount of $1,200,000. In arriving at this figure, the Court awards $300,000 to each of the surviving children of the Decedent, for a total of $1,200,000.”

The judge ruled that punitive damages were also warranted in the case because of the “intentional, wanton, willful, and reckless nature of Defendent Kinne’s actions against the Decedent.”

The judge awarded punitive damages in the amount of $1,000,000, for a total of $2,200,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

