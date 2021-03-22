Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Announces Run for Senate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Missouri governor Eric Greitens announced on Monday that he will run for Senate, in an interview on Fox News’s Special Report.

Greitens will run for the seat of Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican who announced earlier this month that he would not seek reelection. The Senate primary will see Greitens attempt a political comeback following his resignation from office in 2018, in the wake of multiple scandals.

“We’ve been exonerated and we’re moving forward,” Greitens told Special Report host Bret Baier. When asked why he resigned, Greitens said “We resigned because at the time it was what I needed to do for the people I love the most.”

In the lead-up to his resignation, Greitens’s hairstylist had accused the former governor of sexual misconduct, testifying to investigators that Greitens tied her up in his basement in 2015 and sexually assaulted her. Greitens was also accused of taking a partially-nude photo of the woman and transmitting it without her consent, leading to a felony invasion-of-privacy charge. Prosecutors dropped the invasion-of-privacy charge after investigators failed to find the photo in question.

Greitens eventually resigned as part of a deal with the St. Louis prosecutor’s office, which agreed not to press charges following accusations that Greitens used a charity he founded to fundraise for his 2015 gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens insisted at the time that he hadn’t “broken any laws or committed any offense worthy of this treatment,” lamenting “endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Greitens announces run for Roy Blunt's Senate seat

    Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who resigned in 2018 amid several scandals the culminated in criminal charges, announced Monday on Fox News that he is running for Roy Blunt's open Senate seat in Missouri. Why it matters: Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 after facing a felony charge for illegally obtaining a fundraising list and accusations of sexual assault. The felony charge was later dropped. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "I was honored to serve the people of Missouri as their governor. ... And I think that now, the people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate, they need somebody who's gonna go as I will, as I'm committed to do, to defending President Trump's America First policies and also to protecting the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer's radical leftist agenda," he said on Fox.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens announces bid for Blunt senate seat

    Republican Eric Greitens, who resigned amid scandal allegations, pushes back on critics on 'Special Report' (edited)

  • Eric Greitens announces Missouri Senate run

    The disgraced former governor resigned in 2018 following sexual assault and campaign finance allegations.

  • 3 ETFs to Invest in Cheapest Value Stocks

    Value is outperforming growth this year, here's why

  • If Biden’s Senile Like They Say, Then Why’s He Running Circles Around the Right?

    GettyThis Thursday, America gets its long-awaited moment as Joe Biden holds his first press conference as president. Actually, I doubt most people care. I did not sense at my daughter’s soccer game Sunday that the assembled parents were consumed with thoughts of the presidential debut; not a single person has mentioned it on the neighborhood list-serv.But there’s one group of people who can’t wait—the right-wingers who’ve convinced themselves, although thankfully not the rest of America, that Biden has advanced dementia and has lost his marbles and is supposedly under intense sedation that the press is covering up as he robotically mouths the words that Kamala or Bernie or AOC have instructed him to speak. They’ve been waiting for this moment just like they waited for the debates against Trump that were finally going to prove to America that Biden wasn’t all the way there. And now Biden is there, in the White House, and Trump is an afterthought. Same thing Thursday: If Biden answers questions with basic cohesion, he's cleared the low bar that these conservatives have set with their dumb, phony claims.It’s really hilarious and pathetic. The modern American right is, in a democratic context (i.e., no state-run media, no secret police, etc.), history’s most powerful, ruthless, and effective attack machine. Yet they can’t lay a glove on Biden. It makes them insane. And of all the things to like so far about the Biden era, the solid appointments and the progressive goals and the amazing relief bill and so on, this is easily my favorite thing.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerThe American right wing is bad at pretty much everything. They can’t govern, as they’ve proven many times. George W. Bush nearly destroyed global capitalism. Donald Trump effectively killed a couple hundred thousand Americans who would not have died of COVID if we’d had a competent president. So they can’t run stuff.They also can’t legislate; they had two years when Trump was first in there, and they passed only one bill of any consequence (the tax cut), which was horrible and unpopular.And except in deep red states, they can’t win an election without cheating. In purple states across the country right now, Republicans are inventing more and more ways to keep certain people from voting and after the census they’ll draw corrupt congressional district lines that will dramatically improve their chances of taking back the House.The only thing they’re good at is lying about and smearing Democrats. But they’re really good at that. They have to be. Their policies, such as they are, on most issues are supported by only about 35 or 40 percent of the people, so to have a chance to win, they have to convince 10 or 15 percent of the public that Democrats hate them, as well as Jesus and the flag and the military and the police and football and straight people and country music and macaroni salad and cigarettes and non-designer beer.They’re skilled at finding the flaw of the Democrat in question and turning it into a capital crime, even if that “flaw” is sometimes merely that the person is Black or a woman or gay. So while the Democrat is trying to talk policy, the right is busy othering the Democrat to death and convincing “normal” Americans that said Democrat has contempt for them and their simple, uncomplicated, un-cosmopolitan values.But none of this touches Biden, a man who is exactly what he seems. Whatever normal means these days, he’s that. He’s patriotic in the same straightforward and uncomplicated way many conservatives are. He reveres the military. He’s religious. He goes to Mass nearly every weekend, and sometimes during the week. And he’s just a nice man. You could picture him at the grill on the Fourth of July firing up the weenies while the grandkids light their sparklers.Nobody believed he wanted to defund the police. Nobody believed he was corrupt—if you’ve been in public life for 50 years and no scandal has attached itself to you, you’re probably pretty clean. And nobody believes he’s a socialist.That leaves the right with one thing: his age. And it’s true, in the early primary debates, he certainly looked like he’d lost a step or maybe two.But as the field winnowed and it wasn’t 10 people all attacking him, he got sharper. And once he was the nominee and was out on the COVID-era hustings, he did fine. And he did fine in his debates with Trump and was generally judged to have won them. So when Rudy Giuliani pushed his “dementia” argument last October, it didn’t take either. If anyone looked like he was flirting with dementia, it was the guy with hair dye running down the side of his face as he screamed lies about voter fraud that never happened.But it’s all they got. So it’s a running meme on Hannity and other Fox News shows that Biden is ready for the glue factory. So when Biden trips as he did the other day while boarding Air Force One, it’s proof that he’s about to fall apart. It’s just like what they did to Hillary when she fainted at that 9-11 service. Geez, how come Democrats keep nominating mentally deteriorating people who are most likely at death’s door?Of course, Hillary was fine, and Biden is too, but the right has to try something. Hence, they’ll be teeing up this week’s news conference so that, should Biden make a rhetorical stumble, they’ll be ready to pounce with the “proof” that he’s secretly senile. Good luck with that.It is true that Biden hasn’t had much contact with the press. I doubt however that it’s all that much less than most presidents. It’s a dramatic contrast to Trump, of course, because Trump was before the public constantly. But Trump wasn’t before the public constantly because he felt a democratic responsibility to inform the people; he was before the public constantly because he needed to be the center of attention at all times. And he sure carried out his own assaults on the English language on a regular basis (remember oranges/origins?). If Trump had been a liberal Democrat, Fox would have been demanding for years that he be institutionalized.But Biden floats above their sewage. Now, there’s a downside to this from a liberal point of view, which is that the fact that Biden is so completely un-other-able carries the implication that maybe Democrats need to keep nominating straight white men who look like somebody’s uncle, and if they depart from that, they do so at their peril. There may be something to that. But look, Obama got himself elected and re-elected. The country is changing. If Biden somehow manages to serve two terms, the electorate in 2028 will be younger, Blacker, browner, and presumably somewhat more secular than today’s. The right will follow the usual playbook, but that doesn’t mean it will work.Sorry, right wing. Americans kind of like Joe Biden. A lot more than they liked Donald Trump. So I’m not too worried about the press conference. And beyond that... well, I tripped across a photo recently of Vice President Biden in the Oval Office with Obama and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. The photo made me laugh out loud. Biden was wearing—wait for it—a tan suit. I can’t wait till he breaks that one out.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Olympics: Atlanta shooting has increased awareness of attacks on Asian Americans, say Shibutanis

    American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani, the first duo of Asian descent to win Olympic medals in the sport, said last week's shootings near Atlanta had made the wider public more aware of reports of a growing number of attacks faced by Asian Americans. Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in the March 16 rampage and a 21-year-old white man has been charged with the homicides. Over the last year, there has been an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, which Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

  • Fire guts hundreds of shelters in Rohingya refugee camp

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating fire raced through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying hundreds of shelters and leaving thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. The fire at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar district broke out in the late afternoon and spread quickly through at least four blocks, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the government's Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission. Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, said in an email that fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers were at the scene.

  • GOP firebrand US Rep. Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race

    U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has come under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, joined the Alabama GOP primary field on Monday to replace Sen. Richard Shelby. The north Alabama Republican announced his entry into the race at an event with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

  • What are the cap ramifications of Dolphins cutting OT Isaiah Wilson?

    What are the cap ramifications of Dolphins cutting OT Isaiah Wilson?

  • Amid NCAA weight room backlash, one voice on gender inequality was missing — Kobe's

    UCLA coach Cori Close says she misses the support Kobe Bryant gave to women's basketball, which this week again was slighted by the NCAA.

  • New audio, video from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot show how D.C. police buckled under hostile horde

    The House voted last week to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to the Capitol Police for their efforts to protect the Capitol and members of Congress from the violent mob on Jan. 6. But the resolution, opposed by 12 Republicans, would also award Congress' highest honor to the D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD), which quickly answered the Capitol Police's call for backup. On Sunday, The New York Times published a video with new audio from the MPD, highlighting the role the D.C. police played in defending the Capitol. The video focuses on police radio communications from Inspector Robert Glover, "a high-ranking MPD veteran who specializes in crowd control and high-stakes confrontations," synched to video of the assault. The video is not for the faint-hearted. U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, who oversaw the federal investigation into the Jan. 6 siege until Friday, told CBS's 60 Minutes that nearly 400 people who breached the Capitol have already been charged, and the arrests are "not at all" over. "Why were the rioters allowed to leave without arrest?" 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley asked on Sunday's broadcast. "Look, I can't speak for those officers," Sherwin said. "It was armed combat both inside and outside the Capitol — literally — and the cases prove that. And I think the first objective was officer safety and, obviously, the safety of the congresspeople within the Capitol. Objective No. 2, I believe, was to clear the grounds to ensure that the count could continue. The third objective, I believe, was seen as law enforcement, and therefore, I think, a lot of people were able to escape or leave. But look, again, nine weeks out, 400 people charged, so we're making up that ground." Sherwin also explained why the alleged rioters probably won't be able to get off by saying they were just following former President Donald Trump's orders. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. OzBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

    The National Weather Service has turbocharged its lagging forecast model to better predict extreme weather events such as hurricanes, blizzards and downpours, as well as day-to-day weather. “Extreme weather events are becoming stronger and happening more often in a changing climate,” said Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Climate Central’s Climate Matters program, who wasn’t part of the upgrade.

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • Ringo Starr Is Totally Working With Peter Jackson On That New Beatles Movie

    We can't wait

  • Demi Lovato Reveals She’s ‘California Sober’: Here's What That Means

    The singer shares more details about her 2018 overdose and recovery in 'Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,' which premieres March 23 on YouTube.

  • California scientists detect 42 ‘mystery’ chemicals plus 55 in pregnant women never before seen in humans

    Professor says it’s ‘alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations’

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies from suicide after suffering lasting Covid symptoms

    ‘Unbearable’ complications included severe tinnitus

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Do you think Monopoly cards are way outdated? Here’s how you can help change them

    Some fans weren’t happy about the update, and said it’s part of “cancel culture.”

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.