Former Missouri Sen. Ed Emery dies at 71 after suffering health issue on campaign trail

Former Missouri Sen. Ed Emery has died following a recent heart episode that put him in the hospital on Tuesday, according to several state government officials. He was 71.

Emery collapsed earlier this week during a speaking event in Randolph County and was being treated at University Hospital in Columbia, his congressional campaign said Thursday. Emery was campaigning for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

Condolences began pouring in on social media Saturday morning.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson recalled serving alongside the former state senator in the House and Senate, saying he and First Lady Teresa Parson are praying for the Emery family.

Parson added that Emery leaves an “enduring legacy in public service.”

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Parkville Republican, called Emery “a man of integrity” who treated everyone with kindness and respect. Luetkemeyer considered him a mentor and friend.

Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden, the Senate Majority Floor Leader, said Emery was “a man of solid principle and unwavering faith.”

“In addition, he was one of the most kind, most genuine people I have ever met — in or out of politics,” Rowden said.

