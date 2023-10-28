Former MLB player accused in Lake Tahoe man’s homicide extradited to Placer County

A former Major League Baseball accused of shooting a Lake Tahoe couple, killing one and injuring another, was extradited Friday to Placer County and booked into jail.

Daniel Serafini is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies returned him from Humboldt County in Nevada and he was booked into Auburn jail after his 11 a.m. arrival. Serafini’s alleged accomplice, Samantha Scott, has not yet been moved and her extradition date is uncertain, Placer County Sheriff’s Office added.

Serafini, 49, and Scott, 33, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and the attempted murder of his wife, Wendy Wood, 68. Spohr died of a gunshot at their Homewood residence after the June 2021 attack.

Wood was shot two times in the head, and suffered debilitating injuries from the assault. She died one year later in an apparent suicide, according a lawsuit filed by one of her daughters.

Serafini, who is married to another daughter of the couple, refused to speak with The Bee from jail Friday.