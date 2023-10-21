Former MLB player arrested on suspicion of murdering in-laws

Former Major League Baseball player Daniel Serafini was arrested on Friday in connection with the 2021 murder and attempted murder of his in-laws.

Mr Serafini, 49, and Samantha Scott, 33, were arrested after the shootings of Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and 68-year-old Wendy Wood at their home in Homewood, California, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spohr and Wood were the father and mother-in-law of Mr Serafini, Sergeant David Smith confirmed to NBC News. It is unclear how Ms Scott knew the victims, or what her connection is to her fellow suspect.

The pair were arrested in Nevada by a team including the US Marshalls and local law enforcement agencies. The arrests came after a “lengthy” two-year investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Spohr and Wood were shot on 5 June, 2021 at their home on the western shore of Lake Tahoe. Spohr died from a single gunshot wound while Wood survived her injuries. She died a year later.

Authorities said from the beginning of the investigation that surveillance footage that captured a figure wearing a hood, face-covering and a backpack walking into the victims’ home hours before the shooting took place.

Daniel Serafini pitching for the Minnesota Twins in 1998 (Getty Images)

“Detectives have worked tirelessly over the course of the past two years, devoting countless hours of follow-up by detectives, along with the DA’s Office. The information and evidence detectives gathered led them to identify Serafini and Scott as the suspects,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mr Serafini played professional baseball from 1996 until 2007 at a handful of clubs including the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs.

He married Erin Serafini, née Spohr. It is unclear if the couple are still married.

In a statement, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo praised law enforcement’s work to apprehend the suspects and said that “justice was served”.

“The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of truth,” Mr Woo said.

“Understand that my team’s commitment to unraveling the most complex of cases prevails, and those who inflict harm upon our community will be held accountable every time."

Mr Serafini and Ms Scott are awaiting extradition from Nevada to Placer County, California.