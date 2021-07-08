Former MLB All Star's grandson badly maimed in freak riding mower accident

The grandson of former Major League Baseball All-Star Howard Johnson was badly injured in a freak accident involving a lawnmower this week.

Johnson, who was in the league from 1982-1995, broke the news on social media on Thursday, explaining that his son accidentally ran over his two-year-old grandson's foot with a lawnmower. His grandson is in the hospital after having a portion of his foot severed.

"Hello everyone out there I have some difficult and very sad news to express…2 days ago my youngest grandson was involved in a ugly accident with a riding mower…he was accidentally in the path of the mower as it was in reverse and my son did not see him and as a result… he was run over partially," he explained. "As a result his left foot was caught in the blade and a portion of his foot was severed…Tanner was rushed to the hospital and is there now and will be there for several days/weeks…he had his first surgery yesterday morning and faces… several more."

The severed portion of the boy's foot cannot be reattached according to the former Tiger, Met, Rockie, and Cub player. In the description for a GoFundMe meant to pay for the child's hospital bills, which has a goal set for $75,000, it notes that the 2-year-old lost all five of his toes on his left foot.

Johnson explained that his son feels an "overwhelming" amount of "guilt" and that the situation is a "worst fear come true."

