Former MMA fighter Jason David Frank, who played Tommy on original 'Power Rangers,' dies
Former MMA fighter Jason David Frank was in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Power Rangers Zeo" and "Power Rangers Turbo." He was 49.
Former MMA fighter Jason David Frank was in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Power Rangers Zeo" and "Power Rangers Turbo." He was 49.
Power Rangers‘ Amy Jo Johnson is paying tribute to her former co-star, the late Jason David Frank, who died Saturday in Texas. “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she wrote on Instagram. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love […]
Austin Butler is going from Memphis to Arrakis with his upcoming role as Feyd-Rautha in “Dune: Part Two.” The “Elvis” star spoke to Variety on the red carpet for the Academy’s Governors Awards on Saturday night, giving a small taste of what’s to come in the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s epic. “Do you think […]
After news of Jason David Frank's death was made public, several fellow Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers alumni mourned him on social media.
After a public two-year relationship, the actor and director duo have called it quits.
A 19-year-old teenager is accused of stealing an $84,000 car and trading it through Facebook, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The mixed martial artist played the role of Tommy Oliver in the long-running superhero series that first aired in 1993.
The officer approached the vehicle and the teen jumped out with the gun and ran away, which caused a manhunt.
The American Music Awards aren’t the biggest night in music, or probably even the second-biggest night in music, but they are certainly a night in music. But even if the AMAs are just the Grammy Awards but with less prestige—the music industry’s Golden Globes to their Oscars, if you will, ignoring the baggage that comes with comparing something to the Golden Globes—that didn’t stop famous people from joining the party.
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's superhero series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," passes away at age 49.
“Now I am his home, and his girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy he races home."View Entire Post ›
Adilene Carrasco, 13, died after a severe asthma attack at her California school. Lawyers for her family say the school was negligent.
The London cobbler describes the Hollywood star as having “a colorful edge” to his personal taste.
A practitioner of martial arts, Frank operated a studio in Houston, Texas and fought in several mixed martial arts bouts in 2009 and 2010.
The property's owner, Brooke Fleetwood, told Insider she spent an estimated $100,000 on the custom gothic furniture alone.
The fire department posted a photo of the dogs on Facebook, which drew the attention of dozens of residents who wanted to adopt the puppies.
Law enforcement received a tip that the Fresno man had Child Sexual Abuse Material, which led to a further investigation.
Billie, 20, confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old singer and songwriter around Halloween.View Entire Post ›
Jason David Frank, an actor and martial artist best known for his recurring role as the Green (and later White) Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Not being perfect was fine with No. 1 North Carolina. What matters to the Tar Heels is getting better. RJ Davis scored 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and a career-best 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina defeated James Madison 80-64 on Sunday.
As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isnt sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.