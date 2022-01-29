Former Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone dies

Dale Malone

Dale Malone, who dedicated his life to law enforcement and served as Monroe County Sheriff for eight years, died Wednesday at his home surrounded by his family. He was 62.

A lifelong resident in Carleton, Malone was hired by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in 1981 and served 35 years before becoming sheriff in 2012.

During his law enforcement career, he was sergeant for two years, lieutenant for four, major for two and sheriff for eight. After being elected sheriff in 2012, Malone ran again as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2016. He retired four years later when his term ended.

During his re-election campaign in 2016, Malone said he thoroughly enjoyed his career as sheriff.

“The last four years flew by,” he told The Monroe News. “It seems like it started yesterday.”

During his years as the top law enforcement officer in the largest police agency serving the county, Malone faced several challenges including battling the opioid and heroin epidemic that gripped the county and peaked during his time in office.

Fighting the drug problem was one of his top goals as sheriff. To do so, he increased personnel in drug units and created Operation Gateway, a task force that operated for three years and was dedicated to identifying and arresting dealers.

“We have more people working narcotics than at any time in recent history,” he said in an interview with The Monroe News in 2016.

During a public forum, Malone said he bolstered drug enforcement units while remaining fiscally responsible with fewer deputies. He said he targeted high-traffic areas with special assignments, which has led to 1,079 arrests in a span of four years.

“Our guys are hitting them hard,” Malone said at the time. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.”

But he also said that simply arresting drug users is not going to solve the problem. So he sponsored a hockey game involving sheriff’s office personnel that raised $53,000 for Ryan’s Hope, the organization that sends addicts to rehabilitation.

Perhaps one of Malone’s proudest moments came in 2015 when detectives under his command arrested Daniel Clay, who eventually was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering Chelsea Bruck, the 22-year-old from Maybee who disappeared from a Halloween party in 2014 and whose remains were found six months later in a remote area of Ash Township.

Malone oversaw the massive, highly publicized investigation, which included 1,000 public tips, 800 interviews, 34 search warrants and the assistance of 50 law enforcement agencies.

“All we ever wanted was closure for the Bruck family,” Malone said at the time. “I want to thank them for their continued support and confidence in us.”

Malone is survived by his wife, Debbie, two adult daughters and several grandchildren. Funeral services will be private.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Former Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone dies