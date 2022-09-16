Former Monroe County Sheriff Walter O. Trowbridge dies

Former Monroe County Sheriff Walter O. Trowbridge, who spent almost 40 years in law enforcement and was credited for developing specialized investigative units, died quietly Wednesday with many family members by his side. He was 92.

Trowbridge, who served as sheriff from 1984-88, chose not to run for a second term because of constant battles with the Monroe County Board of Commissioners. His son, Rob, said his father was the first Republican sheriff and the board was comprised of a Democratic majority.

"It was county politics," Rob, 64, recalled. "There were a lot of battles with the board and my father at that time, and it was to be expected. It was actually comical at times."

But those years did not detract from Trowbridge's dedication to law enforcement, or his 30 years with the sheriff's office.

"We lost a great former law enforcement command officer who dedicated his entire life to serving the good citizens of Monroe County and worked his way up through the ranks at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office," said Tom Redmond, retired sheriff's detective. "He was a good officer, a good husband, a good father, and a good leader and friend. We lost a truly good gentleman."

During his tenure, Trowbridge was credited for creating specialized investigative programs within the department, including an auto theft unit and expanding the detective bureau into special investigations. He also was instrumental in forming the county's first Cooperative Drug Enforcement unit, now called MANTIS, which still exists today.

Michael B. Davison, who retired from the sheriff's office as a lieutenant, said Trowbridge ran the marine division, the dive team, canine unit and the first aviation unit. Davison also credited Trowbridge with sending him to the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, for specialized training.

"He gave me the opportunity to fulfill a career that some would only hope for," Davison said.

Story continues

Trowbridge, a lifelong Monroe County resident, had a lengthy background in law enforcement. He was influenced by the death of a great uncle, Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Edward Sylvester Kinsey, who was shot and killed during a raid on a bootlegging operation in April, 1929.

Prior to joining the sheriff's office in 1955, he served in three branches of the military and was a Korean War veteran. He was in Arizona with the Air Force when he met his future wife, Juanita. They were married 64 years before she passed away in 2015.

Following his career in law enforcement, Trowbridge worked in the family business, was interested in technology and enjoyed riding motorcycles, something he loved doing even when he turned 90 years old.

"He always stayed active," said his son, Rob. "He was always tinkering."

The Trowbridges raised four children: Brenda, Cindy, Linda and Robert. They had six grandchildren, including the late Capt. Joseph Liedel of the Monroe Township Fire Department, who died in 2020 of a medical condition while he was on duty.

Funeral services are pending.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Former Monroe County Sheriff Walter O. Trowbridge dies