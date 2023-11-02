Former Monroe County teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting student

Editor's note: This story contains details of child sexual assault which some readers may find disturbing.

A former Monroe County teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 15 years of extended supervision, for repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage student at a private school.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe sentenced Anne Nelson-Koch, 75, on Oct. 27. This summer, a jury found Nelson-Koch guilty on 25 counts of sexual assault of a child, child enticement, exposing genitals, exposing intimate parts and intimidation of the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Nelson-Koch sexually assaulted the victim, then 14, multiple times during the 2016-17 school year at the private school. The student recalled four instances of sexual intercourse during this time, and said it stopped when Nelson-Koch left the school.

Nelson-Koch didn't attempt to reach the student after that school year, but the two saw each other at Walmart later and she sent him a Christmas card. The victim went to police in December 2021 after the two began attending the same church again.

Nelson-Koch faced a maximum of 624 years in prison, which a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in Monroe County specified would consist of 373 years of confinement and 251 on supervised release.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections recommended she be sentenced to 24-32 years in prison and 20-24 years of extended supervision, the release said. The victim’s father, who spoke at the sentencing hearing, requested Nelson-Koch be confined for the rest of her life.

At the sentencing hearing, Radcliffe said Nelson-Koch abused her position of power as a trusted authority figure, and praised the victim for being “a leader of his family and community,” according to the news release. Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles, who prosecuted the case, said in the release that, without the victim’s courage, Nelson-Koch would still be in the community.

Radcliffe noted positive aspects of Nelson-Koch’s character as mitigating factors in the sentencing, and said people with her education and employment history would not normally be facing 600 years in prison, the release states. However, the news release said Radcliffe also noted the seriousness of the negative impact her actions had on the victim and his family.

“A sexual predator has been held accountable for her heinous actions and will not be a threat to our community for the next 10 years,” Skiles said in the press release. “There is no higher priority for this office and our law enforcement partners than protecting children. We will spare no resource to make sure the full weight of the justice system is brought to bear on those who victimize our children.”

Russell Hammer, one of Nelson-Koch's defense attorneys, said, "We were all devastated by the verdict and are now saddened by the sentence."

Law enforcement encourages anybody victimized by Nelson-Koch, regardless of where, contact the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400.

Where to get help

If you or a someone you know is a survivor of sexual abuse, here is where you can get help.

For children:

Contact your local Child Protective Services agency to make a report and receive supportive services. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families has an interactive map listing local agencies in Wisconsin: dcf.wisconsin.gov/reportabuse

If it’s an emergency, contact your local law enforcement by calling 911.

If your child discloses something and they’re not in immediate danger, call your local police non-emergency number to make a report to law enforcement.

For adults:

The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault lists crisis centers and support services across the state. Find service providers in your area at wcasa.org/survivors/service-providers/

The 24/7 confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) has crisis support services such as online chat hotlines for survivors at rainn.org/resources

RALIANCE has a directory of rape crisis center’s in each state: raliance.org/rape-crisis-centers/

