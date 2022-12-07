Former Monroe police officer sentenced to six years in 2020 excessive force case

Gavel

The former Monroe Police officer accused of the use of excessive force against a Black man in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

Jared Preston Desadier, 44 of Monroe was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison followed by two years of probation for the April 21, 2020 assault of Timothy Williams.

A federal grand jury indicted Desadier in October 2021 with assaulting Williams in Ouachita Parish. The two-count indictment charged Desadier with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and with witness tampering.

The indictment alleged that, on April 21, 2020, Desadier, while acting in his official capacity as an officer of the Monroe Police Department, used unjustified force against an arrestee by kicking him in his face and head, and that the assault caused bodily injuries and involved the use of a dangerous weapon (a shod foot).

Desadier entered into a plea agreement in July. Per the terms of the plea agreement, if Desadier pleaded guilty to one of the first count the other charge would be dropped.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Former Monroe police officer in excessive force case sentenced