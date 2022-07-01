Former Monroe police officer in Timothy Williams case pleads guilty, faces up to 10 years

The former Monroe Police officer accused of the use of excessive force against a Black man in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday in federal court.

Jared Preston Desadier, 44, of Monroe, pleaded guilty Friday to the April 21, 2020 assault of Timothy Williams.

A federal grand jury indicted Desadier in October 2021 with assaulting Williams in Ouachita Parish. The two-count indictment charged Desadier with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and with witness tampering.

The indictment alleges that, on April 21, 2020, Desadier, while acting in his official capacity, as an officer of the Monroe Police Department, used unjustified force against an arrestee by kicking him in the area of his face and head, and that the assault caused bodily injured and involved the use of a dangerous weapon (a shod foot).

Desadier entered into a plea agreement before United States District Judge Elizabeth Foote during a hearing Friday. Per the terms of the plea agreement, if Desadier pleads guilty to one of the first count the other charge would be dropped.

Desadier faces up to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and fines up to $250,000, including a $100 special assessment fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21, 2022.

