Former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleads not guilty to sex charges

Jul. 28—A former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleaded not guilty Thursday to rape and other sex charges.

John C. Amos, 50, appeared in court virtually for an arraignment on the indicted charges of two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition. The charges stem from incidents alleged to have happened between April 19, 2013 and April 27, 2013.

An own recognizance bond was issued for Amos during the Thursday hearing. He will remain out of jail and has to report weekly to his attorney. He's not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Amos appeared virtually Thursday with his attorney, Andrew Pratt. He didn't speak during the arraignment, other than to confirm he understood the conditions of his bond and that he understood the proceedings.

Pratt declined comment when reached by the Dayton Daily News.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said that in June of 2020, it was informed that a criminal investigation was underway following an allegation made against Amos for an incident reported to have happened about seven years earlier.

"The conduct investigated happened outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor's office," a statement previously released by the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office says.

Amos started working at the office in 2000. He was the in-court attorney for some of the highest profile criminal cases in Montgomery County over the last year. He prosecuted Victor Santana, who was convicted of shooting and killing two teenage boys in a Dayton garage.

The local prosecutor's office said it was aware of the investigation but not involved in the investigation or review of the case against Amos.

"We are shocked and dismayed to learn that an indictment has been filed. Mr. Amos has resigned, effective immediately," the statement that was issued on July 15 says.

The statement says Amos was placed on administrative leave before the indictment. Amos' personnel file, obtained by the Dayton Daily News, includes no record of him being placed on leave. Prosecutor's office spokesman Greg Flannagan said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck on July 6 verbally placed Amos on leave, effective July 8.

The personnel file also includes Amos' letter of resignation, effective July 15, the day he was indicted.

"It has been my honor to represent the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office and the people of Montgomery County for the past 22 years," the letter says.

Lucas County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Liptack-Wilson is the special prosecutor in the case. She said Thursday that the state wasn't asking for electronic monitoring while Amos was out on his own recognizance, but did request that he have to check in regularly with his attorney.

Daniel Hogan was appointed visiting judge for the case because the Montgomery County judges recused themselves. Hogan is a retired judge from Franklin County and issued the own recognizance bond and its conditions on Thursday.