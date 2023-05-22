Former Moore High student charged with rape, murder of honors student

May 22—Cleveland County prosecutors on Monday charged a former Moore High School student with sexually assaulting and killing a Moore High School senior who would have graduated Tuesday.

Chace Cook, 19 of Moore, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree rape by force or fear. Prosecutors allege Cook killed Madeline Bills, 18, "during the commission of Rape First Degree."

Bills, 18, was founded deceased in her home on April 22. An honors student, Bills had signed a letter of intent to play college basketball in the fall.

Cook was jailed Friday in Cleveland County after deputies picked him up near Chicago, Illinois, where he waived extradition.

"We will seek justice for Ms. Bills' death as he life was cut way too short," District Attorney Greg Mashburn said in a news release. "She was a graduating senior and had plans to attend college.

"I want to extend my condolences to Ms. Bills' family and friends. It is my office's job to represent those who have been the victims of crime, and so my office will seek justice for Ms. Bills and work to honor her name."

Mashburn is "strongly considering" the death penalty but has yet to make a decision, according to his office.

The Transcript has learned Cook attended Moore High School and played basketball for the school. Cook and Bills were in a previous relationship, according to court documents.

A preliminary report released Monday indicated the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death to be strangulation, Moore police Lt. Wes Yost told The Transcript and The Moore American on Monday.

Reached Monday, Kari Learned, a spokesperson with the state Medical Examiner's office, declined to confirm either the manner or cause of death for Bills.

Cook is being held without bond in the Cleveland County Detention Center, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

This is a developing story.