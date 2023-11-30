Former Mooresville officer indicted for more sex crimes involving children

A former officer with the Mooresville Police Department has been indicted by a grand jury for more sex crimes involving children.

Matthew Edward Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford, was fired after his arrest on Aug. 2 for four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Detectives found child sexual abuse material on Beebe’s phone, according to the Mooresville police chief.

The police chief believed some of the incidents happened at Beebe’s home.

“We believe that some of these incidents may have taken place at his residence in Sherrills Ford. So, Catawba County is involved in this also,” Chief Ron Campurciani said in August.

Campurciani said then that he expected additional charges in the case.

On Thursday, Channel 9 learned about additional charges against Beebe. According to sheriff’s deputies in Catawba County, a grand jury indicted Beebe last month for indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense.

According to a Facebook post shared by MPD over a decade ago, Beebe was previously employed with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

