Former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School charged with stealing, selling body parts

Denise Lodge, left, covers her face with a printout of the indictment against her as she walks from the federal courthouse, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Concord, N.H., following her arrest on charges related to an alleged scheme to steal and sell donated body parts. | Steven Porter, The Boston Globe via Associated Press

A former manager of Harvard Medical School’s morgue has been accused of stealing human remains from the school and selling them online.

Cedric Lodge, 55, and three others — including his wife Denise Lodge, 63 — have been indicted for the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced in a press release Wednesday.

Lodge allegedly took parts of the cadavers, which were donated to the school for educational and research purposes, to sell in a scheme that involved a “nationwide network” that lasted from 2018 to 2023, according to the press release.

Court documents also allege that Lodge “allowed buyers to come to the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy,” The Associated Press reported.

Harvard deans George Daley and Edward Hundert called the Lodges’ alleged crimes “morally reprehensible,” in a statement posted to the school’s website.

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” the deans stated. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

The Lodges, as well as Katrina Maclean, 44, and Joshua Taylor, 46, were charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods. According to federal prosecutors, the Lodges would allegedly steal body parts, including heads, brains, skin and bones, before the cadavers were scheduled to be cremated and sell them to Maclean and Taylor, who would resell them for a profit.

Three others were also charged in the case: Jeremy Pauley, 41, Mathew Lampi, 52, and Candace Chapman Scott.

Scott allegedly stole body parts from an Arkansas mortuary where she worked and sold parts to Pauley, who also bought and sold remains to Lampi, according to AP.

The U.S. attorney’s office is working to identify the names of the donated bodies and contact the victims’ families, CNN reported.