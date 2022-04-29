Former Morristown school superintendent indicted on federal child sex charges

Apr. 29—A former Morristown Central School District superintendent has been indicted on federal allegations that he attempted to entice a minor female into sexual activity.

Bruce A. Wakker, 67, Syracuse, is charged in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, with attempting to entice or coerce a child and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. The counts are contained in a grand jury indictment handed up Thursday in federal court.

Prosecutors said at the time of his initial arrest in June 2020 that Wakker exchanged sexually explicit texts with an undercover investigator who was posing as both a 9-year-old girl and the child's adult mother between November 2019, and June 2020.

On several occasions, Wakker allegedly instructed the girl on how to use various sexual objects and aids he purchased and mailed to the child and her mother.

According to a criminal complaint, Wakker told the mother that he was a "high-profile educator" his entire life and lived along the Canadian border for 27 years, serving as teacher for 12 of those years and an administrator for 15 years. He stated that he "rose to the highest ranks in public education" and that "everyone in the entire County" knew who he was.

In early June 2020, he allegedly discussed meeting the girl and her mother and then drove from his home to New York Mills in Oneida County to meet them. He was met by law enforcement and arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, Wakker told officers that he "has never done anything like this," that it was a "mistake" and that he has "ruined" his whole life and future.

He had not been arraigned on the indictment as of Friday. He remains held in federal custody.

Wakker was dismissed from his three-year position at Morristown in June 2003, prompting him to sue in state Supreme Court, claiming his contract did not end until 2006 and that he was owed his $81,000 annual salary and two years of benefits. He ultimately received a $35,000 settlement in August 2004.