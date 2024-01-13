Former Moscow High School student pleads guilty to assault charge

Jan. 13—A 19-year-old former Moscow High School student accused of sexually assaulting a female last fall in Moscow pleaded guilty Thursday to felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor sexual battery in Latah County District Court.

Rylan Pickard is accused of assaulting the victim in his car Nov. 30, according to court documents. The victim first reported the incident to a Moscow High School counselor.

Pickard was initially charged with felony forcible penetration by use of foreign object, misdemeanor indecent exposure and misdemeanor sexual battery.

The proposed plea agreement for Pickard includes 30 days in jail, supervised probation for three years, a $5,000 civil penalty paid to the victim, 100 hours of community service and a three-year no contact order to protect the victim.

He has to undergo a psychosexual evaluation and presentencing investigation. Prosecutor Keith Scholl said Pickard would have a five-year prison sentence hanging over his head if he violates probation.

Pickard's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 16.