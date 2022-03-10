Former Mosinee teacher files lawsuit claiming she was fired after false sexual assault allegation by student

MADISON – A former Mosinee art teacher fired from her job after a student made an accusation the teacher had touched her inappropriately is suing the city of Mosinee, Mosinee School District officials, the Mosinee Police Department, the student and her parents.

The Marathon County District Attorney's Office filed a sexual assault charge against Christy Mathis on April 23, 2021. A judge dismissed the charge Aug. 11 for lack of evidence.

The civil complaint, filed Jan. 27 in federal court, states the seventh grade student and two of her friends who made the accusation against Mathis decided to make the accusation because they were angry over the way Mathis enforced the school's cellphone policies in her class.

The civil suit states the media has covered the story, which remains on the internet, making it impossible for Mathis to find a job in her chosen profession. The lawsuit asks for allowable damages, attorney's fees, punitive damages, compensation for injuries and damages and any relief the court finds "just and equitable."

According to the civil complaint, Mathis had warned the student about inappropriate use of her cellphone in the art class, had taken the phone away from the student at one point and had counseled the student on not using the phone in class.

On March 25, 2021, Mathis saw the student had both of her hands in her lap and guessed that she was using her cellphone, according to court documents. Mathis said she placed one hand on the girl's shoulder, leaned forward and asked the girl if she was using her cellphone. The girl said she was finishing up a text to her mother.

Mathis told the girl to put the phone away and work on her art, but the girl did not immediately put it away, so Mathis reached over the girl with her right hand and asked for the phone, according to court documents. Mathis then put the phone at the top edge of the table.

The girl said she wanted to put the phone in her pocket and Mathis told her to go ahead but she would take the phone to the principal's office if it came out again, according to documents.

After their third-hour class that day, the girl and two of her close friends went to the middle school's assistant principal and made the allegations about a sexual assault. The vice principal took the allegations to Principal Brad Grube. Grube asked Mathis to stop at his office after her class in the early afternoon, according to court documents.

Mathis and her union president went to the office and Grube and the human resources director told her there had been a student complaint and they were sending her home, according to court documents. They told her she also would be off the next day.

Grube would not tell Mathis anything about the allegation or the student who brought it, according to court documents. School officials notified Grube they were doing an investigation and it wouldn't be complete until April 5 and asked her to write a statement giving her side of what occurred. Mathis still did not know anything about the accusation, according to court documents.

On April 5, two police cars parked in front of the Mathis family's home, and Officer Eric Krause arrested Mathis. Once at the station, the officer told Mathis a 12-year-old girl had made the allegation that Mathis had touched her inappropriately.

When Mathis learned the name of the accuser, she remembered the incident with the cellphone. Neither school officials nor police gave Mathis the chance to respond to the allegation before she was arrested, according to court documents.

Mathis spent the night in jail and was released on bail the next day.

The two friends who had supported the girl's statement later went to speak to Krause and said it was too much and that Mathis didn't deserve what was happening to her, according to documents. Krause told them he knew it was hard to do the right thing.

Other students who said the girls had made up the story and planned to get another teacher in trouble too were not taken seriously, according to the court documents.

The Mosinee School Board decided on July 12 to terminate Mathis' employment with the district.

In August, Mosinee School District Superintendent David Munoz issued a statement that the board decided not to offer Mathis a contact for the 2021-22 school year based on her performance as a teacher. The statement said the decision had nothing to do with the criminal charge that had been filed against her.

The civil complaint filed by Mathis names the Mosinee School District, Mosinee School Board, Grube, Munoz, the city of Mosinee, Krause, Police Chief Kenneth Grams, the student who made the accusation and the student's parents in the lawsuit.

Krause, the city and the Mosinee School District have filed answers to the complaint denying responsibility. A federal judge granted the student and her parents an extension until March 23 to file their response.

