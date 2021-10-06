Former 'most wanted' drug trafficker on Brian Laundrie: 'You gotta face the music'

A former high-profile drug kingpin is asking Brian Laundrie to come out of hiding regardless of whether or not he killed Gabby Petito.

Seth Ferranti said on Wednesday that Brian Laundrie ought to turn himself in to the authorities, as Laundrie is wanted for alleged debit card fraud and is a person of interest in Petito's death. As a former fugitive on the run, Ferranti told Fox News that hiding from the authorities today is harder than when he did it in the 1990s.

"You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," Ferranti told the outlet. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."

With Laundrie still on the run, Ferranti argued continuing to hide would be pricey, saying that "as long as you have money, you can stay hidden."

As a former drug trafficker, Ferranti appeared on the U.S. Marshals' Top 15 Most Wanted list from 1991 to 1993. Ferranti said he was incredibly stressed during his time on the run, especially in the first six months. When authorities eventually caught him, he said it was "kind of a relief," the outlet reported. Ferranti spent 21 years in prison, during which he obtained his associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees and opened a publishing house, saying he "decided it was time to stop blaming things outside himself and start utilizing his talents to document the world around him," according to Ferranti's website.

Laundrie has faced pressure to resurface. Laundrie's sister, Cassie Laundrie, also asked her brother to turn himself in on Tuesday, urging him to "get us out of this horrible mess."

An arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie was issued on Sept. 23, four days after a body since identified as Petito's was found in Wyoming.

