Former Mountain View elementary school teacher arrested for sexual assault

(KRON) — Monday, Mountain View detectives arrested former Theuerkauf Elementary school teacher Bryan Rios for allegedly inappropriately touching a former student. Detectives said they believe there may be more victims and are looking for any information.

Recently, a victim came forward and told police that a teacher inappropriately touched them during class while they were a student at Theuerkauf Elementary in Mountain View several years ago. Detectives found it was 42-year-old Rios, of Santa Clara, who is no longer an employee at the school.

The student is not being identified.

Detectives arrested Rios in Santa Clara without incident.

If you or anyone you know may have been a victim of Rios, please contact Detective Lauren Riffel at lauren.riffel@mountainview.gov.

