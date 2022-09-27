Former MoviePass execs are being sued by the SEC for lying to customers

Lauren Forristal
·1 min read

Ahead of the official relaunch of subscription-based movie ticketing service MoviePass, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against three of its former executives, claiming they lied to investors and the public.

The SEC filing targeted former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth, the former CEO of parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), claiming they lied about how it planned to be profitable and used “fraudulent tactics to prevent MoviePass’s heavy users from using the [unlimited subscription service],” the SEC wrote.

When under the rule of Lowe and Farnsworth, MoviePass promised users a $9.95 per month subscription that would give them an unlimited number of 2D movie tickets. However, MoviePass quickly kissed “unlimited” goodbye, ending the service that was likely losing a lot of money. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Last year, Farnsworth and Lowe settled with the Federal Trade Commission after MoviePass was accused of preventing users from using the subscription service they were paying for.

The original founder and owner of MoviePass, Stacy Spikes, hopefully won’t repeat the mistakes of its previous owners. Spikes is launching an updated version of MoviePass, which is currently beta testing in three markets: Chicago, Kansas City, and Dallas. However, there will be no such thing as unlimited viewing, and instead MoviePass will have three subscription price tiers with set limits ranging from $10, $20, and $30 per month.

MoviePass readies a Labor Day return

Recommended Stories

  • Catalytic Converter Thieves Will Find California a Tough Spot Thanks to New Law

    The state will require strict records of any transactions involving the valuable car parts; it's one way to approach skyrocketing theft rates.

  • House of the Dragon, episode 6 recap: has Prince Joffrey been toppled by a new love-to-hate villain?

    Blazing rows, blazing castles, killer bees on the loose…this week’s House of the Dragon had something for everyone.

  • Donald Trump wins ruling in rape accuser Carroll's defamation lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court set aside a judge's ruling that Donald Trump could be sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll after denying he raped her, though it stopped short of declaring the former U.S. president immune from the author's lawsuit. In a 2-1 decision on Tuesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan asked an appeals court in Washington to weigh in on whether the laws of that district shielded Trump from liability. But the Manhattan court also accepted Trump's argument that he qualified as a U.S. government "employee" when he allegedly defamed Carroll, a condition underlying his immunity claim.

  • Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit

    "Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.

  • Court hands partial win to Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

    A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday handed former President Trump a partial victory in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, with the court ruling that presidents are covered by a federal law that gives broad legal immunity to government employees. A divided…

  • Judge reinstates Alex Murdaugh as defendant in Mallory Beach boat crash death lawsuit

    The ruling by Judge Dan Hall is seen as a setback to convenience store magnate Greg Parker, whose lawyer said having Parker as a joint defendant with Alex Murdaugh will prejudice a jury against the businessman.

  • Federal court says California ban on private ICE detention facilities is unconstitutional

    A California law banning private prisons and immigrant detention facilities in the state violates the U.S. constitution, a federal court ruled Monday.

  • Bad blood: Legal feud over $70-million trust roils one of Rhode Island's richest families

    One of RI's most prominent families is locked in a bitter legal dispute over alleged mismanagement of a $70-million trust.

  • Warner Bros. Cooked HBO Max Subscriber Numbers, Misled Shareholders in Discovery Merger, Lawsuit Claims

    An Illinois police pension board brought the suit suggesting "hundreds of thousands" of Discovery shareholders were duped

  • Oracle to pay more than $23 million to settle SEC's bribery charges

    Shares of Oracle Corp. rose 1.2% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Securities and Exchange Commission said the enterprise software company will pay more than $23 million to settle bribery charges. The

  • Lawsuit seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program

    An Indiana-based lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday to try to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in its first major legal challenge.

  • Trump bid to dodge suit from rape accuser heads to DC court

    An appeals court in Washington D.C. has been asked to help decide whether Donald Trump was doing his job as president when he denied raping a woman and dismissed his accuser as “not my type.” The columnist, E. Jean Carroll, sued Trump in 2019, claiming the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s inside a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan, then lied about it and besmirched her character when she decided to tell her story publicly. Since then, the case has gotten bogged down in a technical legal dispute over whether Trump should have to defend the lawsuit as a private citizen, or whether the U.S. government should step in as the defendant because Trump was performing his duties as president at the time he issued his denials.

  • Spanish court formally sends Shakira to trial for tax fraud

    A Spanish court on Tuesday formally ordered Colombian superstar Shakira to stand trial on accusations that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income taxes, a court document released on Tuesday showed. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, 45, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, rejected in July a deal to settle the case, which meant she would have to stand trial in a case that could see her sent to prison for eight years. The Esplugues de Llobregat court on Tuesday confirmed the trial will go ahead on a date still to be announced.

  • Wall Street Hit With $2 Billion of Fines in WhatsApp Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to monitor employees’ communications on unauthorized messaging apps, bringing total penalties in the matter to more than $2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First

  • A 2019 lawsuit filed by parents of Cade Mays vs. UGA athletics, others reaches an end

    The parents of former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays have ended their lawsuit against UGA athletics and the Board of Regents.

  • Wall Street Banks Settle SEC's WhatsApp Probe for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Banking giants including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. agreed to pay regulators $1.1 billion in penalties for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Stocks Drop for Sixth Session as Rate Woes

  • Biogen Makes Big Payout to Settle DOJ Whistleblower Case

    Qui Tam is perhaps better known as "whistleblower litigation" and it is included in the False Claims Act, which President Abraham Lincoln signed into law in 1863. The False Claims Reform Act of 1985 changed the so-called "Lincoln Law", making it easier for the government to investigate False Claims Act cases and lowering the required burden of proof, as well as increasing the potential whistleblower's share to 15-30%, among other items. Today, Qui Tam can translate into an awful lot of money changing hands .

  • Trump might be protected from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, court rules

    The appeals court ruled that as an employee of the federal government, the president is protected from certain lawsuits.

  • Exclusive-Trump nominee Claver-Carone voted out at IDB, threatens legal action

    MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Monday voted to fire Mauricio Claver-Carone, the bank said, after an investigation showed that the only American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate relationship with a subordinate. The bank's 14 directors had voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend the board remove Claver-Carone after an independent ethics investigation found evidence he had engaged in a prior intimate relationship with a senior staffer and it may have continued while they were at the bank. The bank in a statement said Claver-Carone would leave the bank effective immediately, and his deputy, Reina Irene Mejia, already the highest-ranking female leader in the bank's history, would become acting president until a new leader was elected.

  • Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky, who founded the embattled crypto startup and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fal