'Evasive' ex-minister loses bid to keep £20 million divorce battle secret

Richard Harrington and his now ex-wife Jessie Harrington were ordered to split their £20 million fortune 50-50

A millionaire former Conservative business minister has failed to keep his bitter £20 million divorce battle secret after a judge ruled that his evidence had been "evasive".

Judge Anne Hudd concluded on Thursday that details of the dispute between former Watford MP Richard Harrington and his estranged wife Jessie should be made public.

Mr Harrington, 61, had argued that the judge's ruling should not be made public, while his estranged wife had argued for its release.

But the judge, who heard the case at the Central Family Court in London, said "some aspects" of Mr Harrington's behaviour meant publication was in the public interest.

Mr Harrington, who became MP for Watford in 2010 and stood down late last year, formerly served as business minister and was a fierce critic of the Brexit strategies of both Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

The documents show that his 30-year marriage broke down in 2013 but divorce proceedings were only initiated after he began a new relationship in 2017.

Jessie Harrington, 60, then demanded 53 per cent of the couple's £20 million fortune, mostly earned during Mr Harrington's successful career in property development, including properties in Brighton, Spain and the Caribbean.

She said she needed the extra money in part because she had been diagnosed as a "hoarder", the ruling said, and had additional "needs arising from her disability".

"A significant feature of this case has been the wife's diagnosis with a hoarding disorder," it said, adding that the issue had partly led to the marriage breakdown.

"The husband… says at the time of an earlier house move, there were perhaps two boxes of newspapers. The wife now estimates that there are between 100 and 150. She says she is not able to throw any away until she has looked through those papers to identify any articles of potential interest and she would then have to read them before she would feel able to dispose of them.

"She has a room full of boxes of unopened porcelain. There are piles of books and boxes elsewhere. Post has often gone unanswered. The husband has received a fine for not taxing a car because the wife had not opened the letters nor sent on any of the remainders."

The judge ruled that Mrs Harrington should keep the family home because of the trauma an immediate house clearance would cause her.

"She has talked both to the single joint expert, and also within these proceedings, about the reasons it is important to her to have personal objects around her," the judge said. "She says that they contain memories and there is a level of security in those objects that cannot let her down."

However, Judge Hudd ruled that the couple's "substantial wealth" should be split 50-50.

In her judgment, she said she thought Mr Harrington had been "evasive" when answering some questions.

He had been asked how an extension of the Metropolitan Underground line would affect land in which he had an interest. The judge said he had conceded that the value of the investment would be "likely to benefit" only after a question was asked for a third time.

She also criticised the "vagueness" of his answers when questioned about his general business dealings.

In a statement after the judgment was published, Mr Harrington said: "Contrary to claims made, all my disclosures to the court were full and frank to the very best of my knowledge."

The judge ruled journalists could report the couple were locked in a financial dispute earlier this year, but said no details could be revealed. Mr Harrington resigned as business minister in March 2019, saying that Brexiteers were holding the government to ransom.

He accused Theresa May’s government of “playing roulette” with the lives of British people over the issue.

The Conservative MP for Watford said in a letter to Theresa May he had quit so he could prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

It allowed him to support an amendment put forward by Oliver Letwin to allow MPs to take control of the Brexit process through a series of indicative votes.

Mr Harrington was later among 21 MPs, including David Gauke, who had the whip removed by Boris Johnson after voting to block a no-deal Brexit. He stood down from politics in last year’s general election.